Goldrush has all the hallmarks of greatness

FAMOUS FACES: Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt got into the spirit last year on the Gympie Times float. This year, the musical entertainment will be provided by Emma Beau, Linc Phelps and 80s pop band Mental As Anything.

WHERE: Mary St and Nelson Reserve

WHEN: Saturday, October 15 from 11am

HOW MUCH: Free!

PROGRAM:

11am-3pm- Classic Car & Bike Show at Nelson Reserve

Classic Car & Bike Show at Nelson Reserve 11am-3.30pm- Gold Rush Family Fun Day includes live local entertainment, food stalls, market stalls, face painting, jumping castles, fun rides and much more

Gold Rush Family Fun Day includes live local entertainment, food stalls, market stalls, face painting, jumping castles, fun rides and much more 4pm-4.30pm- Street Parade through Mary St

Street Parade through Mary St 4.30pm- Gold Rush Family Party continues in Nelson Reserve with live entertainment featuring Mental as Anything

EVERY year after the event, Gold Rush asks for feedback from the Gympie community on what they want and what they expect from their festival.

The response continues to be in overwhelming support for more market stalls, more excitement in the Street Parade and more entertainment all day in the park.

Gold Rush attempts to deliver to the community and Festival 2016 shows indications of exceeding all expectations.

Gympie's Gold Rush Festival works hard to stay ahead of changing trends.

Organisers describe the festival's format as a living, breathing thing, subject to input and ideas from everyone, and believe that the festival is well on the way to becoming once again the icon community event that this region deserves.

11am Kick off & Autobarn Car and Bike Classic.

The festival will kick off at 11am, with the Autobarn Car and Bike Classic.

Nelson Reserve will throb to the sounds of magnificent pre 1986 classic cars and bikes on display and it's also a great opportunity for a selfie beside the cars.

The crowd pleasing Rock-A-Billy Band Zed 28 will be performing until 3pm, adding atmosphere and colour to the festival.

Vehicles on display will then join the group gathering on the hill in Mellor St to participate in the Grand Street Parade.

This region is renowned for its vintage and classic cars and bikes, and organisers are encouraging owners to show off their unique vehicles by downloading an entry form from goldrush.org.au and turn up at Nelson Reserve on Saturday.

The judging panel will consist of Brian Bauer, President of the Gympie Historic Auto Club, Sally Burton, manager of National Australia Bank and Cr James Cochrane from Gympie Regional Council. Winning trophies and prizes are to be presented in eight categories and there is also an opportunity to vote for your favourite car or bike in the People's Choice Competition.

Organiser have said Gold Rush's challenge this year is to continue to grow the numbers of entries and make it one of the biggest tourist drawcards in South East Queensland.

In addition to the Autobarn Car and Bike Classic, there will be a day full of fun and activities, with record numbers of food and market stalls. There will be entertainment for all ages and preferences.

The Cooloola Community and Gympie Youth Orchestra will be performing in the Rotunda at Memorial Park between 4-5pm. Stop and be captivated as they play the "Rush" Theme as you transition from Mary St to Nelson Reserve after the parade.

3-7pm Fun Zone in the park

The PHN Eureka Fun Zone will be a delight for all and will be jam packed full of activities.

Rides, slides and fun activities such as a climbing wall, laser skirmish, jumping castles and a bungees run, are all available and all activities are free. The Fun Zone will operate from 3-7pm.

Fairy Tina, will also be at the Reserve to spread her magic with some face painting.

Gympie Gold Rush Parade. October 17, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

4pm Street parade

Commencing at 4pm is the Velmec Automotive Street Parade.

Always a crowd favourite and a highlight once again this year is the James Nash State High School Jazz Band.

Assembly is from 3.30pm, with the marshalling point on Mellor St.

On arrival entrants will need to report at the desk where numbers will be issued.

Before the start of the parade, community organisations will assemble in the Civic Centre car park, schools at the Library car park and businesses in the old Town Hall car park.

Judges will determine winners in the three categories who will receive a trophy declaring their win and the Best Overall Float this year will receive a $500 cash prize.

Late entries are welcome.

Floats will be judged by Mayor Mick Curran, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett MLA and Cr Daryl Dodt.

5pm Free concert in the park

After the parade winds its way down Mary St, the action will continue at Nelson Reserve with Gympie's own Emma Beau and Linc Phelps performing an evening concert, starting at 5pm.

This will be followed by the main act, 80s pop band "Mental as Anything".

While grandstand seating will be provided, the concert is expected to be extremely popular so if you are planning to attend, be sure to bring your own chairs or blankets, so you don't miss out on a seat.

For weeks now the anticipation and excitement in the air has been electric in the lead up to the Gold Rush Festival and the wait is almost over.

Now, with only two days to go, organisers are promising the Gold Rush Festival 2016 will deliver more entertainment, fun, colour and culture than ever before.