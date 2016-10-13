28°
News

Goldrush has all the hallmarks of greatness

Donna Jones | 13th Oct 2016 11:03 AM
FAMOUS FACES: Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt got into the spirit last year on the Gympie Times float. This year, the musical entertainment will be provided by Emma Beau, Linc Phelps and 80s pop band Mental As Anything.
FAMOUS FACES: Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt got into the spirit last year on the Gympie Times float. This year, the musical entertainment will be provided by Emma Beau, Linc Phelps and 80s pop band Mental As Anything. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHERE: Mary St and Nelson Reserve

WHEN: Saturday, October 15 from 11am

HOW MUCH: Free!

PROGRAM:

  • 11am-3pm-    Classic Car & Bike Show at Nelson Reserve
  • 11am-3.30pm-  Gold Rush Family Fun Day includes live local entertainment, food stalls, market stalls, face painting, jumping castles, fun rides and much more
  • 4pm-4.30pm-  Street Parade through Mary St
  • 4.30pm-   Gold Rush Family Party continues in Nelson Reserve with live entertainment featuring Mental as Anything

 

EVERY year after the event, Gold Rush asks for feedback from the Gympie community on what they want and what they expect from their festival.

The response continues to be in overwhelming support for more market stalls, more excitement in the Street Parade and more entertainment all day in the park.

Gold Rush attempts to deliver to the community and Festival 2016 shows indications of exceeding all expectations.

Gympie's Gold Rush Festival works hard to stay ahead of changing trends.

Organisers describe the festival's format as a living, breathing thing, subject to input and ideas from everyone, and believe that the festival is well on the way to becoming once again the icon community event that this region deserves.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

11am Kick off & Autobarn Car and Bike Classic.

The festival will kick off at 11am, with the Autobarn Car and Bike Classic.

Nelson Reserve will throb to the sounds of magnificent pre 1986 classic cars and bikes on display and it's also a great opportunity for a selfie beside the cars.

The crowd pleasing Rock-A-Billy Band Zed 28 will be performing until 3pm, adding atmosphere and colour to the festival.

Vehicles on display will then join the group gathering on the hill in Mellor St to participate in the Grand Street Parade.

This region is renowned for its vintage and classic cars and bikes, and organisers are encouraging owners to show off their unique vehicles by downloading an entry form from goldrush.org.au and turn up at Nelson Reserve on Saturday.

The judging panel will consist of Brian Bauer, President of the Gympie Historic Auto Club, Sally Burton, manager of National Australia Bank and Cr James Cochrane from Gympie Regional Council. Winning trophies and prizes are to be presented in eight categories and there is also an opportunity to vote for your favourite car or bike in the People's Choice Competition.

Organiser have said Gold Rush's challenge this year is to continue to grow the numbers of entries and make it one of the biggest tourist drawcards in South East Queensland.

In addition to the Autobarn Car and Bike Classic, there will be a day full of fun and activities, with record numbers of food and market stalls. There will be entertainment for all ages and preferences.

The Cooloola Community and Gympie Youth Orchestra will be performing in the Rotunda at Memorial Park between 4-5pm. Stop and be captivated as they play the "Rush" Theme as you transition from Mary St to Nelson Reserve after the parade.

3-7pm Fun Zone in the park 

The PHN Eureka Fun Zone will be a delight for all and will be jam packed full of activities.

Rides, slides and fun activities such as a climbing wall, laser skirmish, jumping castles and a bungees run, are all available and all activities are free. The Fun Zone will operate from 3-7pm.

Fairy Tina, will also be at the Reserve to spread her magic with some face painting.

 

Gympie Gold Rush Parade. October 17, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Gympie Gold Rush Parade. October 17, 2015.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

4pm Street parade 

Commencing at 4pm is the Velmec Automotive Street Parade.

Always a crowd favourite and a highlight once again this year is the James Nash State High School Jazz Band.

Assembly is from 3.30pm, with the marshalling point on Mellor St.

On arrival entrants will need to report at the desk where numbers will be issued.

Before the start of the parade, community organisations will assemble in the Civic Centre car park, schools at the Library car park and businesses in the old Town Hall car park.

Judges will determine winners in the three categories who will receive a trophy declaring their win and the Best Overall Float this year will receive a $500 cash prize.

Late entries are welcome.

Floats will be judged by Mayor Mick Curran, Member for Gympie Tony Perrett MLA and Cr Daryl Dodt.

 

5pm Free concert in the park

After the parade winds its way down Mary St, the action will continue at Nelson Reserve with Gympie's own Emma Beau and Linc Phelps performing an evening concert, starting at 5pm.

This will be followed by the main act, 80s pop band "Mental as Anything".

While grandstand seating will be provided, the concert is expected to be extremely popular so if you are planning to attend, be sure to bring your own chairs or blankets, so you don't miss out on a seat.

For weeks now the anticipation and excitement in the air has been electric in the lead up to the Gold Rush Festival and the wait is almost over.

Now, with only two days to go, organisers are promising the Gold Rush Festival 2016 will deliver more entertainment, fun, colour and culture than ever before.

Gympie Times

Topics:  general-seniors-news, goldrush, gympie, noticeboard, outandabout, whatson

Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League

Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League

Test your rugby league knowledge with Men of League in Gympie next month at the Kick Off Club Quiz Night

Toyota recalls hundreds of cars over "brake cable"

It expects the free repairs to take about 30 minutes.

No more Blue Lights for Gympie kids

A Blue Light disco in Gympie early this year.

Low attendance kills off Gympie Blue Light events

Gympie snake catcher: tips to keep this fella at bay

Codey Rowe of Gympie Reptile Removal with a snake he removed a carpet python from a roof at Brooloo.

GYMPIE snake-catcher is urging people to be snake wary this season.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Goldrush has all the hallmarks of greatness

FAMOUS FACES: Gympie's own Caitlyn Shadbolt got into the spirit last year on the Gympie Times float. This year, the musical entertainment will be provided by Emma Beau, Linc Phelps and 80s pop band Mental As Anything.

What's happening this weekend at the Gold Rush Festival? Read on...

Latest deals and offers

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

What's on in Gympie this week? Your weekly gig guide.

From pub gigs to karaoke to bingo to a Mental As Anything Concert - There's heaps on this weekend!

What's on the big screen this week

Tom Hanks and Felicity Jones in a scene from the movie Inferno.

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

BEAUTIFUL FAMILY HOME

16 Sully Close, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 2 $340,000

This family friendly home is located in a very quiet cul de sac in sort after Jones Hill. Just 3 minutes to schools and 8 minutes to the town centre this 1.5 acre...

YES - YES - YES - Please

1/20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 2 1 1 $282,000

YES - this is a gorgeous, private, modern, ground level unit YES - short stroll- a couple of minutes to the beach of Tin Ban Bay YES - this a relaxed lifestyle...

Bargain Block

13 Waratah Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. ... $125,000

Large corner 4,252m2 block in a quiet rural area of Cooloola Cove. Beautiful bush surrounds, its flat and dry, and waiting for you to come and build your perfect...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

OWNERS ARE READY TO GO

18 Settlement Rd, Curra 4570

House 3 1 4 $320,000

This beautifully presented home on 2.5 acres with large dam, established gardens, lock-up garage and carport is ready for you to move in. 3 large bedrooms, all...

80 acres with views + opportunity 2 do so much!

49 Gate Road, Canina 4570

3 1 4 $450,000

There is so much about this property to explain that here is a checklist to help you decide. Beautiful private 80 acres at the end of a no through road. Tick!

2 buy or not 2 buy? Crazy not 2!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $250,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

b ready 2 b impressed!

60 Rifle Range Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $260,000!

There are renovated homes and there are renovated homes and then there is THIS RENOVATED HOME! And by crikey what a beautiful reno it is! No expense spared or...

MACADAMIA FARM

Greens Creek 4570

House 3 3 2 $950,000

Approximately 3000 mature macadamias on 15 hectares of beautiful scenic Greens Creek country. 10 Minutes to Gympie in the sought after higher rainfall eastern...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $380,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest