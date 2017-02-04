Gold Cup to celebrate Gympie's 150-year history

SPEEDWAY: Gympie's Mothar Mountain Speedway roars back into action tonight with the running of the G150 Super Sedan Gold Cup.

This meeting, proudly supported by Gympie Regional Council, is an integral part of the community's celebrations of 150 years of Gympie history.

As a one-off event, the G150 Super Sedan Gold Cup has attracted some of the best drivers in this elite class to the Mountain.

Leading the group is newly crowned Queensland Champion Matt Pascoe who loves to compete on the demanding Mountain circuit and is keen to add tonight's trophy to his already impressive collection.

Local star and current Queensland Series Point Score leader, Mark Pagel, is also keen to have a successful night on his home track.

Pagel stated "It is not all that often that you get to race for a big prize on your home track, so I need to put on a good show tonight in front of my local support.”

Add to the list of nominations, veteran star Ian Brims, Jason Campbell and unpredictable young guns Sam Roza and Dempsie Pails, and a great night of V8 action is assured.

Round three of the Ellerfield Financial Planning National 4s King of the Mountain Challenge is the main support program tonight. The National 4s will contest their Queensland state title on the Mountain next month; so tonight is the final opportunity for drivers to ensure that cars are set up for the state title as well as to gain as many points as possible towards the big pay out for a challenge win.

Current point score leader Tim Weir is set to extend his lead tonight in the fire- breathing Ford Sierra.

He will have plenty of opposition in the form of Darryl Oliver, Andrew Pickering, Mark Kelly, Jack Kay, Matt Claydon and Brock Hancock.