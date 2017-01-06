Going to Roadcraft is an easy way to save lives

THOUGH the Bruce Hwy feels much safer these days and - to the south at least - is not the death trap it once was, there are still far too many people being injured and killed on our roads.

P-platers feature regularly in road statistics; a combination of their inexperience and the tendency of teenagers to feel and act 10 feet tall and bullet proof.

I remember that feeling, back in the distant past before man discovered fire and the wheel.

Also, I have teenagers of my own. I know how reckless they can be until life teaches them a few lessons.

One thing I can guarantee I will be doing is putting them through a defensive driving course at Gympie Roadcraft. This fabulous facility saves lives.

Demonstrations of all the things that can go wrong in a car and how to avoid and escape those situations, and to drive more safely, is something every driver should see.

Roadcraft has all sorts of courses for all sorts of drivers and situations: a student driver course, learner driver course, provisional driver course, 4WD course and corporate driver course.

Do yourself a favour and book yourself in and the people you love. It will be money well spent and it might just save some lives.