Going south? Expect more delays on the Bruce

GYMPIE motorists will face delays on the Bruce Hwy from next week as work intensifies on Section C of the bypass.

"Motorists may experience minor delays of up to five minutes as traffic control will be in place on the Bruce Hwy, at the Tandur Rd intersection, between 4am and 8am for approximately three weeks from late October, 2016,” Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said today.

The traffic control is being implemented to support the delivery of 62-tonne concrete bridge girders to the Section C: Traveston to Woondum construction site, via Tandur Rd.

Given their large size, the concrete girders will be transported overnight from Brisbane to Tandur Rd, arriving on site from 4am. Traffic will be stopped at the Tandur Road intersection for up to five minutes for each delivery (up to six times between 4am and 8am), to help safely manoeuvre the truck convoy through the intersection.

"The project team will make every effort to minimise impacts on the community, nearby residents may experience minor noise associated with these early deliveries. The project team will contact nearby residents and businesses to provide with advance notification of the works and to respond to any enquiries prior to the girder delivery commencing.

"While efforts will be made to minimize the impact of road works, I thank motorists for their patience and cooperation during the construction period,” Mr O'Brien said.

The works are joint-funded by the Federal and State Governments, as part of the Section C: Traveston to Woondum upgrade of the Bruce Highway.