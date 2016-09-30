Go Vita on move after 30 years

AFTER three decades of operating out of Goldfields Plaza, Go Vita Gympie Your Health Shop has now set up its fantastic new spacious premises in Duke St, providing the perfect opportunity to increase the range of products and services available to the Gympie community.

Goldfields Plaza Health Foods first began its existence in November 1985 when Goldfields Plaza first opened its doors.

Peter and Barbara Thomas purchased the business in May 1987 and joined the Go Vita Health Foods group in 2000, offering them with further opportunity to access more products available in the market and steadily build their range and reputation.

After years of working away, Cathy Thomas returned to Gympie in 2002 to join the family business and very soon became involved in the operation and vision of the business.

So much so that in October 2007, with partner Terry King, she purchased the business.

"It has always been a dream of mine to create a spacious environment where customers can come and find the products they are looking for or discover new ones,” Cathy said.

It was time to expand the walls to achieve this and with the added space came the opportunity to extend product ranges and offer a diverse range of services and practitioners now available on offer at Duke St.

"There is the room to stock what I only dreamt about at what was affectionately known as the "Tardis” in the Goldfields Plaza store. The walls will only expand so much and it was becoming a tight squeeze,” she laughed.

With so much influence, information and products now available, Cathy and her team are fortunate to be able to identify trends and influences in the industry and community and are constantly adapting to provide products and advice to their customers while also ensuring quality and affordability.

"Even though we are now in a bigger store, we will continue to offer fantastic customer service,” she said. "And we will still know your name when you walk through the door.”