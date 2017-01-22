Global warming warning 'unconfirmed waffle': letter

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: No faith in 'warning'

I READ with interest the article in Friday's paper.

The suggestion to go back 20,000 years ago to the last ice age posed a few problems.

I could not find any human being who was registered as alive then, nor could I find any record keeping that far back, so unless this scientist has access to some documented record of that era I suggest we dismiss it as mere unconfirmed waffle and certainly not something we should give serious thought to.

The weather has been fluctuating ever since the Creator set the sun, moon and stars in their place just the right distance from earth so that mankind could enjoy the great benefits they provide.

At times the same Creator has used the elements such as the wind, fire, rain, pestilence, earthquake, tornado etc to accomplish certain purposes. We do have written records of that for all to see.

The last time a great scientist made a prediction about the drought and the dry country, saying we would never see rain to fill dams again due to the scientific data etc, we have had such enormous downpours of rain and storm events with the result the dams filled.

I would rather rest my case on the inspired Word of God that had stood the test of time than to put any credibility on the predictions of the learned scientist.

Graeme Ellingsen,

Gympie.