Glittering award night at Gympie

President of the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Ben Riches and Jess Sanderson ready for a good night.

SOARING temperatures helped the winners "glow” even brighter at the

Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards on Thursday night.

The antiquated air-conditioning at Gympie Civic Centre could not take the heat of competition.

That was the only complaint of attendees who agreed the event was beautifully decorated by Karinya Florist and catered for by Kingston House.

Big winner of the night was Cooloola Berries,

which took out Business of the Year and was also runner-up in both the Marketing and Tourism categories.

Other winners were Jess & Co for New Business and Magic Meals for Micro Business, and Hope Reins was the popular winner of the Community Organisation of the Year.

