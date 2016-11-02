31°
News

Girl dragged 7-year-old friend from rapist's clutches

Francesca Mcmackin
| 2nd Nov 2016 1:34 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TWO girls, aged seven and nine, took a sunset walk across a Gympie region property to bottle-feed a lamb.

The girls were gone for ten minutes. In that time, the 7-year-old girl was attacked and raped.

It was January 10, this year, on a property belonging to the 7-year-old girl's father.

Her rapist, aged 24 at the time, worked for the father and lived in a caravan on the property.

He had been drinking vodka and rum before the girls walked past his caravan.

The encounter began innocently; he chased them and tickled them before the 9-year-old girl managed to escape.

But the court heard the man, who had never been convicted of a crime, then held the 7-year-old girl between his legs and raped her.

The attack only stopped when the girl's friend ran back, grabbed her legs and pulled her away from the man.

They ran back to the family home, where the girl told her mother what happened.

The two girls' fathers immediately went to confront the man, but he had already fled into the surrounding bushland, leaving his wallet and phone in his haste.

He later called triple-0 and identified himself but said he "needed to get a few things sorted out".

Police found him the following morning, and took him to Gympie Hospital for injuries sustained has he ran from the property.

The man, who had been released on bail and cannot be named to protect the victim's identity, pleaded guilty in Gympie District Court on Wednesday to rape.

He sat in the prisoner's dock, dressed in dark clothes as Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told the court his actions left the girl and her family emotionally scarred.

A victim impact statement written by the girl's mother said the girl had nightmares in the wake of the attack.

Defence barrister Harry Fong argued although the rape used force, it was "momentary".

Judge Gary Long pointed out the friend's bravery was the reason the man stopped.

"I accept it wasn't prolonged, but only because of the actions of a 9-year-old," he said.

But Mr Fong said the man then realised what he had done, and allowed the girls to escape.

The defendant declined to say anything when asked if he wished to address the court.

His father watched the proceedings from the gallery.

Judge Long noted the man's mother had also supported him at previous court appearances but found the sentencing "too confrontational".

Mr Fong told the court the defendant's father was shocked at his son's actions.

Judge Long, in his sentencing remarks, said the man's drunken state was not a mitigating factor, and noted he was "not so drunk to not realise he'd done wrong".

"There is nothing by way of any explanation for this obviously abhorrent conduct," he said, comparing the attack to positive character references that presented "a picture of surprise".

He sentenced the man to five years in prison, but set the parole date 20 months into the sentence at July 1, 2018.

The defendant embraced his father before he was led, handcuffed, from the courtroom.

Gympie Times

Topics:  editors picks friend gympie rapist saved

Girl dragged 7-year-old friend from rapist's clutches

Girl dragged 7-year-old friend from rapist's clutches

The girls were gone for ten minutes. In that time, the 7-year-old girl was attacked and raped.

  • News

  • 2nd Nov 2016 1:34 PM

'Half the roof had come in': bank manager

Yesterday evening's severe storm caused damage to the Commonwealth Bank.

LASHING rain and whipping wind hit the Commonwealth Bank hard.

Turtle 'surfers' could be fined up to $20k each

The photo showing two men "riding" a turtle on Fraser Island was shared by a wildlife photographer on Facebook.

Fraser Island picture called "cruel", "sickening" and "unacceptable"

An 'apple' a day a nice way to thank Nash teachers

FROM LEFT: James Nash 2017 school leaders Declan Nicol, Quinn Edwards, Isabella Menzies and Keely Powell deliver "apple” cupcakes to teachers on World Teachers Day.

James Nash students thank teachers on World Teachers Day

Local Partners

An 'apple' a day a nice way to thank Nash teachers

James Nash State High School teachers recognised as part World Teachers Day celebrations

Gympie group shines in Healthy Towns Awards

HAPPY AND HEALTHY: Cooloola Human Services Network representatives (from left) Peter Blashki, Cass Elstrob and Gary Davidson celebrate collecting the Connections with Place Award in the 2016 Healthy Towns Awards.

CHSN wins Connections with Place award

Gympie Riding for Disabled saddles up for open day

IN THE SADDLE: John Bowditch on Bridget and Sarah Sutcliffe on Red Ned take a ride at the Gympie and District Riding for Disabled grounds ahead of this Saturday's open day.

Riding for Disabled open day this Saturday

What's on around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region today.

Community Diary for Wednesday, November 2

What's on at Gympie Regional Gallery

Make a star for the One Million Stars project to help end violence in the world at a Star Weave Jam.

All the latest news from the Gympie Regional Gallery.

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

AYDA Field has become a Guinness World Records holder after smashing up the most pumpkins in one minute in a challenge organised by 'Loose Women'.

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

Blac Chyna to give birth on TV?

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is set to give birth on TV.

MOVIE REVIEW: True tale of herculean effort on battlefield

Andrew Garfield and Sam Worthington in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

True story in Hacksaw Ridge proves bravery doesn't require a weapon.

Michael Buble: I handled fame badly

Michael Buble has admitted he handled fame "poorly"

Zayn Malik suffered eating disorder

Zayn Malik suffered from an eating disorder while in One Direction

THIS ONE&#39;S GOT IT ALL

The Dawn 4570

House 3 2 6 $349,000

Retired farmers, green thumbs and families, this piece of paradise could be what you've been searching for. 1.5 acres (6390m2) of rich red soil in a quiet...

ONE IN A MILLION!! MODERN QUEENSLANDER!!

38 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 1 OFFERS OVER...

This beautiful 2 storey Queenslander home is situated on 573m2 in a prime location that looks over Gympie. When entering this Queenslander it automatically feels...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT LAND

1785 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

Residential Land 20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary ... Auction following...

20 acres of vacant quality land in the heart of the Mary Valley region - create the perfect rural lifestyle with prepared house sites and power available. Views of...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

1775 Mary Valley Road, Amamoor 4570

5 2 5 Auction

Ultra spacious, very private executive style brick residence on 15 acres. Built to suit the extended family, it has 5 bedrooms, office, 2 bathrooms and 3 living...

RENOVATIONS HAVE BEEN COMPLETED!

6 Grice Crescent, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $235,000

Offering 3 bedrooms, main with ensuite this neat and tidy home has new carpets and has been freshly painted. * Low-set solid brick home with combined kitchen and...

SPACIOUS IMPRESSIVE HOME!!

1 Ironwood Close, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $379,000

Whether you are looking for value, quality or size, this massive home has everything you could wish for plus so much more With its unique floor plan and layout...

POSITION, SIZE &amp; VIEWS

10 Smerdon Road, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 $269,000

We are pleased to announce this appealing brick home is now on the market to finalise the Estate. Located in the superb Smerdon Road, this property is positioned...

want a spacious and stylish home 2 own!

29 Premier Avenue, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious and stylish home is located in the blue chip real estate belt of Echelon Estate and for the discerning buyer exceptional living will begin here! ...

2 buy or not 2 buy? crazy not 2!

18 Derrilin Drive, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $250,000!

Attention all savvy buyers! Excellent investment potential here or just a great home to downsize in to. This is one nice, neat low maintenance home in a perfect...

need 2 pinch yourself this 1 is 4 real!

18 Ces Rivers Road, Tamaree 4570

3 1 2 $390,000!

This property has got the lot and then some. It really is absolutely the ants pants of modern, comfortable countryside living. Gardeners, families and...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!