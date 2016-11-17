28°
Get your groove on in and around Gympie this weekend

17th Nov 2016 12:00 PM
OLD TIME ROCKER: Tommy Memphis will be at the RSL on Saturday Night.
OLD TIME ROCKER: Tommy Memphis will be at the RSL on Saturday Night.

Thursday

BILLY'S

YOU'RE the star with Alpha Karaoke from 8.30pm in the lounge bar.

Friday

BILLY'S

ROCK along until the wee small hours with Band from the Club from 9.30pm who will be playing a mix of covers from all eras and genres.

CLUB 88

WIND down on a Friday evening from 5.30pm with live music from local artists and tapas. For bookings call 54821119.

GYMPIE RSL

FROM 7.30pm all we want to know is Who Remembers The 80s? This out-there 80s cover band will play all the top pop hits from our favourite decade.

MT PLEASANT HOTEL

SOLO acoustic/electric guitarist Brad Rogers will rock the Mount with covers of hits from now right back to the 70s. He takes the stage from 7- 11pm.

RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL

GEORGE Jensen will keep the crowds entertained from 7pm-10pm, so head down to the pub by the beach for that.

ROYAL

IT'S the ever popular RnB Friday's with DJ Glenno from 9pm til late.

SILKY OAK TEA GARDENS

IT'S Howl at the Moon time with Buzz Karaoke and enjoy the famous Silky Oak Tea Gardens monthly pig on a spit. They carve at 7pm

Saturday

GYMPIE CIVIC CENTRE

Come along and dance the night away to the "Dukes of Rhythm” while celebrating a special time of year at The Winterwonderland Ball.

This year there will be tables of 10. Tickets cost $35 and children 12 and under will be $15 which will include a party bag.

Tickets this year will include entertainment for the night and cocktail food. Tickets will be available at Gympie Bridal or online at sunshine coasttickets.com.au.

For inquiries or to reserve a ticket call Georganna on 0428821830.

GYMPIE RSL

GET ready for perrenial favourite Tommy Memphis who will play all Elvis' and other memorable hits from 7.30pm in the lounge bar.

RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL

Rainbow will rock with Antics from 7-10pm. This local rockband will have toes tapping and hips swinging with memorable rock songs from the 70s to now.

Sunday

MT PLEASANT HOTEL

PARTY out with electric rock act Arthur Black from 1pm-5pm. He'll be playing covers from the Angels, ACDC and all the best rock legends.

RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL

RELAX and unwind to the smooth sounds of Brendan Pyke from 3 - 6pm.

SILKY OAK TEA GARDENS

ENJOY a fun afternoon of music and food with the ever popular Billy Guy entertaining from midday till 4pm.

