Get your groove on in and around Gympie this weekend

Thursday
BILLY'S
YOU'RE the star with Alpha Karaoke from 8.30pm in the lounge bar.
Friday
BILLY'S
ROCK along until the wee small hours with Band from the Club from 9.30pm who will be playing a mix of covers from all eras and genres.
CLUB 88
WIND down on a Friday evening from 5.30pm with live music from local artists and tapas. For bookings call 54821119.
GYMPIE RSL
FROM 7.30pm all we want to know is Who Remembers The 80s? This out-there 80s cover band will play all the top pop hits from our favourite decade.
MT PLEASANT HOTEL
SOLO acoustic/electric guitarist Brad Rogers will rock the Mount with covers of hits from now right back to the 70s. He takes the stage from 7- 11pm.
RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL
GEORGE Jensen will keep the crowds entertained from 7pm-10pm, so head down to the pub by the beach for that.
ROYAL
IT'S the ever popular RnB Friday's with DJ Glenno from 9pm til late.
SILKY OAK TEA GARDENS
IT'S Howl at the Moon time with Buzz Karaoke and enjoy the famous Silky Oak Tea Gardens monthly pig on a spit. They carve at 7pm
Saturday
GYMPIE CIVIC CENTRE
Come along and dance the night away to the "Dukes of Rhythm” while celebrating a special time of year at The Winterwonderland Ball.
This year there will be tables of 10. Tickets cost $35 and children 12 and under will be $15 which will include a party bag.
Tickets this year will include entertainment for the night and cocktail food. Tickets will be available at Gympie Bridal or online at sunshine coasttickets.com.au.
For inquiries or to reserve a ticket call Georganna on 0428821830.
GYMPIE RSL
GET ready for perrenial favourite Tommy Memphis who will play all Elvis' and other memorable hits from 7.30pm in the lounge bar.
RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL
Rainbow will rock with Antics from 7-10pm. This local rockband will have toes tapping and hips swinging with memorable rock songs from the 70s to now.
Sunday
MT PLEASANT HOTEL
PARTY out with electric rock act Arthur Black from 1pm-5pm. He'll be playing covers from the Angels, ACDC and all the best rock legends.
RAINBOW BEACH HOTEL
RELAX and unwind to the smooth sounds of Brendan Pyke from 3 - 6pm.
SILKY OAK TEA GARDENS
ENJOY a fun afternoon of music and food with the ever popular Billy Guy entertaining from midday till 4pm.