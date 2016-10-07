Get set for a super hot Saturday

HOTTING UP: Rainbow Beach will be the place to be on the weekend, where Tony Donovan and dog Jackie like to spend their time in hot weather.

AFTER a week of cold starts, the Gympie region heads into the weekend with the promise of a super sunny Saturday and top temperatures of 33 degrees.

On Friday morning, the region woke to a 7 degree minimum at 5am, but by 9.30am the gauge had hit 24 degrees and budged over the 30 degree line just after 2.30pm.

And if that wasn't enough summer for you, then today's temperatures (Saturday) will deliver an even bigger serve with a clear, bright day starting around 12 degrees before reaching the 33-degree mark in the early afternoon, with some light winds taking the edge off throughout the day.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will bring some relief for those who don't like too much sun with a slight chance of showers and a top temperature of 27 expected.

The new week is predicted to see a return to north north-easterlies in the afternoon on Monday after a 13 degree overnight minimum and light breezes early.

Apart from some cloud across the back end of the weekend, conditions look set to continue the trend of the past week, which has been perfect for both boaties and beachgoers.