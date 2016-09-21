23°
Get on the trail with Gympie's great garage sale

21st Sep 2016 7:00 AM
ONE MAN'S TREASURE: Join the Garage Sale Trail in Gympie on Saturday, October 22.
ONE MAN'S TREASURE: Join the Garage Sale Trail in Gympie on Saturday, October 22.

GYMPIE households, schools and community groups are set to join hundreds of thousands of people across the country on Saturday, October 22 as part of national reuse, community and sustainable living movement, Garage Sale Trail.

Born in 2010, Garage Sale Trail has grown from a grassroots event to a program powered by more than 150 councils nationally.

By organising communities around Australia to host and shop at garage sales on one big day, Garage Sale Trail aims to encourage reuse, unite communities, create awareness around the issues of illegal dumping, provide a platform for fundraising and inspire creativity.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said council was proud to be making Garage Sale Trail happen locally to provide residents with a fun way to de-clutter, meet people from the local area and uncover some unique bargains.

"Garage Sale Trail is a simple idea that encourages people to consider how things can be reused whilst also providing an opportunity to raise money,” Cr Curran said.

"The idea of passing on what you don't want to a new home is truly a great form of sustainability.”

Water and Sewerage and Waste Management portfolio councillor Hilary Smerdon urged Gympie region residents to save a trip to the tip and turn their pre-loved items into someone else's much-loved items by joining Gympie's Greatest Garage Sale.

This year, in addition to households and businesses holding their own events, Gympie Regional Council will be hosting Gympie's Greatest Garage Sale, a community garage sale at the Senior Citizens Centre, 40 Mellor St, Gympie, from 8am-1pm on Saturday, October 22.

Council will provide a 3m x 3m site and a chair - organisations just need to bring their gear and displays, and they will keep all proceeds from their sales.

There will be great musicians entertaining and food for purchase to help create a fun atmosphere.

Garage Sale Trail Co-Founder Darryl Nichols says creativity, self-expression and 'good stuff' have always been an important part of the Garage Sale Trail initiative. "We absolutely love the unexpected interpretations of garage sales that we see on the day. In the past, people have sold some quirky items including a signed U2 Gold Record, a beachside apartment, a highland cow, a hovercraft and a definitive collection of Star Wars figurines. Two Swedish girls even set up a roller disco in their garage for the day!”

Last year saw 350,000 participants get involved with almost 3 million items listed for sale at over 13,000 garage sales across the country. On the day, the average household sale made $300, while group sales made $650. A massive 75% of participants said that taking part in the event changed their perception of waste and what they could reuse.

Registration is free and open to all households, local businesses, schools and community groups - go to gympie.qld.gov.au/garage-sale-trail for details and to register online. The first 2500 sellers in participating council areas to register by September 25 will receive a free promotional pack with posters and flyers to help maximise your sale success.

Information about the event can be found at https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/.

