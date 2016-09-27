Get 'Naked' in Pomona as Eleanor McEvoy tours

WHAT: Irish singer songwriter Eleanor McEvoy performs live

WHEN: Saturday, October 22

WHERE: Majestic Theatre, Pomona

CONTEMPORARY Irish singer/songwriter Eleanor McEvoy was propelled into orbit with her song Woman's Heart which was recorded by Mary Black when Eleanor was in her band.

The self-titled album went on to become the biggest selling album in Irish music history and scored Eleanor a US record deal.

The trajectory continues to this day with the release of her latest CD Naked Music, featuring her own music as well as co-writes with the likes of Lloyd Cole and Rodney Crowell.

Eleanor has toured Australia many times and has built a loyal fan base here.

Eleanor writes songs of love and longing but she is not afraid to face the hard issues, songs like Deliver Me on the abuses of the Catholic Church and Sophie written about anorexia which became a Youtube sensation. Her performances are full of anecdotes and stories and were described by one reviewer as musical stand-up.

Eleanor will be touring in October and November with a show at The Majestic Theatre, Pomona on Saturday, October 22.