Get into DIY in January

Head down to Bunnings every weekend in January to get all the tips on your DIY projects.

GYMPIE residents are invited to head to Bunnings Warehouse on weekends throughout January to learn handy tips for their next project through a range of DIY workshops.

Every Saturday and Sunday throughout January, local team members from Bunnings Warehouse Gympie will host free DIY workshops for adults and kids on a range of indoor and outdoor projects and share their expert advice with local residents.

Bunnings Warehouse Gympie complex manager Leo Trapp said the January workshops, which include Outdoor Building, Tiling and Plastering and Basic DIY Skills Workshops are ideal for local residents looking to learn a wide range of skills for their next DIY project.

"Gympie residents of all skill levels are invited to come in store and get involved in the workshops to receive expert advice from Bunnings team members and helpful tips to improve their confidence,” Leo said.

Free Kids DIY Workshops will also run each weekend throughout January with fun themes including Nature, Woodwork, Back to School, Australia Day and many more.