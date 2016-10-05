German tourist airlifted from Fraser Island after bus accident

The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter leaves Kingaroy Hospital following a crash on the D'Aguliar Hwy.

A GERMAN tourist was airlifted from Fraser Island after a bus accident on an uneven stretch of sand yesterday.

The woman, in her 20s, suffered suspected back and facial injuries, and was one of three passengers reportedly injured after the vehicle encountered difficulties shortly after 2pm.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Services and RACQ LifeFlight treated the woman at the scene before she was airlifted in a stable condition to Hervey Bay hospital for treatment.

The patient was the second person the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter airlifted from Fraser Island yesterday.

Earlier in the morning, a nine-month-old boy suffering a respiratory condition was also airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital for further medical treatment.