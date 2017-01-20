Garage sales: Where to find a bargain this weekend

SATURDAY

287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek

7:00 AM-1:00 PM, Garage sale Saturday 7am. Many household items from 2 houses. Come along for a bargain! P:0458 005 843

7 Parkview Close, Gympie

Sat 21/1, 6:30am - 1pm. Tools, desk, pot plants, books, magazines, bric-a-brac, pottery, art works, material, record player, worm farm & limited edition plates.

12 O'Connell St, Gympie 7:30am - 2pm. Grosvenor plated cutlery, furniture, plants, clothes, books, roofing iron, linen, bric-a-brac and much more!

45 Inglewood Rd, Monkland

7am - 4pm. Moving House sale. ALL MUST GO! House items, bric-a-brac, boat trailer, lawn mower & much more.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

3 Inverary Court, Southside

Sat & Sun from 7am, everything must go - Furniture, garden equipment, plants, household goods, inverter, porta potty, chain saw, statues, bric-a-brac & more.