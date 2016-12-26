29°
Gympie's young tennis star impresses in state comp

Tom Daunt | 25th Dec 2016 2:27 PM
JUST ACE: Gympie tennis player Britney Fallon has had a breakthrough year in 2016 winning the Sunshine Coast Junior Development Series and earning a national ranking.
JUST ACE: Gympie tennis player Britney Fallon has had a breakthrough year in 2016 winning the Sunshine Coast Junior Development Series and earning a national ranking.

TENNIS: She is a player on the rise and if her recent form is anything to go by you may be hearing a lot more about Britney Fallon.

The Gympie tennis star has recently returned from the Queensland junior teams carnival where she was the only local to represent the Sunshine Coast.

Held at the University of Queensland, the week-long tournament hosts some of the best junior tennis players in the country.

Her selection in the side came on the back of her stand out year on the Junior Development Series, taking out her age group.

After winning five matches on day one, Fallon and playing partner Kynan Samuelson made it to the semi-finals but were outclassed by Brisbane metro.

Fallon's coach Brett Cottrill said that his star pupil has come along way in a short space of time.

"She is a complete rookie and has exceeded all expectations this year," he told The Gympie Times.

"She has applied herself, she has trained hard but given her age there is still a bit of work to do."

Fallon has recently received an Australian ranking and her coach said the next step is to see how she performs at a state level.

"The JDS (Junior Development Series) is a development series, when you go to state age events anyone can play so they are much tougher events."

Gympie will host such a tournament around Easter in 2017 when the Solinco series is held at the Reg English Memorial Tennis Centre.

In other tennis news junior players will be able to sharpen up their skills over the holidays when junior coaching clinics return early next year.

Held from Monday, January 16 to Thursday, January 19 all junior tennis players are encourage to attend the Reg English Memorial courts between 5pm and 7.30pm for the holiday clinics.

Gympie's young tennis star impresses in state comp

