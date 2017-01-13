38°
News

Steve Dickson reveals trigger for One Nation defection

12th Jan 2017 6:58 PM Updated: 13th Jan 2017 12:02 PM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

UPDATE: Steve Dickson says the failure of major parties to act on medicinal marijuana for sick children forced him to abandon the LNP and join One Nation.

Both Mr Dickson, the Member for Buderim, and One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson have stressed that this was a very recent decision, not the result of a deal done after Ms Hanson praised Mr Dickson last year.

Mr Dickson has now delivered One Nation its first MP into the Queensland Parliament and a potential state party leader, although Ms Hanson said that would be decided ahead of the Queensland election.

Ms Hanson said One Nation planned to "give them hell" at the coming election.

She said the party was eyeing the Premier position, but would not rule out an alliance with the LNP.

To emphasise her point, she attacked both the Queensland Labor Government and LNP Opposition as having no leadership.

Ms Hanson also took aim at her federal colleagues who continue to dip into the "trough" by misusing travel entitlements.

She said politicians should have their claims scrutinised going back five years, and those found to have done the wrong thing would have to not only pay back the expenses, but also be fined up to "three times" whatever they claimed.

With so many "struggling", including those who have had their pensions cut, Senator Hanson attacked the overuse of entitlements by politicians as "disgusting".

Reader poll

Do you think Steve Dickson has betrayed LNP supporters?

  • View Results

BETRAYAL, CHEAP POLITICS: LNP REACTS

SO WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LNP AND ONE NATION?

A CLEVER MISDIRECTION?

A large media contingent were called to a Sunshine Coast lookout at Mooloolaba before her team suddenly changed plan and asked reporters to head to Buderim.

There were already rumours that Mr Dickson may have been targeted by the One Nation leader, but otherwise the "game changer" flagged by Senator Hanson remained unclear.

By the time reporters arrived at the revised destination, news of Mr Dickson's defection had gone public.

Mr Dickson was then swamped by waiting media as he strode into a Buderim park to meet the One Nation leader.

'My career on line': Steve Dickson's One Nation switch

 Sunshine Coast MP Steve Dickson says he is putting his career on the line by resigning from the LNP and joining Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

Mr Dickson made the announcement at a press conference in Buderim currently under way.

He said the "two major parties have lost their way".

Ms Hanson told media that she was proud to have Mr Dickson as a One Nation MP, saying she "can't do it alone".

"I did not go to canvas Steve or anyone else to come across to One Nation. It is their choice," Ms Hanson said.

"They (people) want leaders with vision and to give them hope.

"I am taking this with both my hands."

 

WATCH ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE

11AM: Sunshine Coast MP Steve Dickson has reportedly quit the LNP and is set to join forces with Pauline Hanson.

Ms Hanson is heading to Buderim where the 'game changer' is expected to be formally announced.

Mr Dickson's website has been updated and stripped of references to the LNP.

The Member for Buderim, who is a conservative, courted Ms Hanson last year, inviting her to visit the Coast.

Ms Hanson agreed not to run a One Nation candidate against him.

Now it is apparent why.

 

More to come

PAULINE Hanson is confident her One Nation party will win Government in the next state election, and will announce a 'game-changing' plan to secure victory tomorrow.

The Queensland Senator threw her support behind Central Queensland graziers this week during the emotional Marlborough meeting to address the proposed expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area. Read more here.

The appearance was one of several as Ms Hanson worked her way across regional Queensland in a bid to give "a voice" to people living outside the south-east corner.

There is mounting speculation Ms Hanson will announce a state leader for One Nation.

Pauline Hanson wants ID fingerprints on all Aussies to stop welfare rorts

"I can't fix this country and the state of Queensland on my own, so tomorrow I'm wheeling out plans to bolster my troops, ready for the State election," Ms Hanson said.

"I've visited Marlborough to hear farmers concerns over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean Army, visited mayors in Yeppoon and Townsville and with numerous victims and community groups to discuss the increased crime wave throughout North Queensland."

PLEASE EXPLAIN: Political expert's thought-provoking analysis on why CQ's youth are voting for Hanson

Cane growers throughout the Burdekin met for a second time in two months, desperate for Government intervention after cane processing negotiations with Wilmar broke down prior to Christmas.

"Growers feel let down by parties they've supported all of their lives and they're over it. They've asked for Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce to intervene, however those calls fell on deaf ears."

"I sat before two, lifelong farmers, who have placed everything on the line for their families and their story is tragic. Up to 90% of farmers in the Burdekin are being dictated to by foreign owned mills and the Government doesn't understand why this is a problem. When will Governments learn that foreign control in our food, electricity, water and major infrastructure supply has consequences for all Australians?"

This morning, Charters Towers farmers met with the Senator for a second time in consecutive months, disgusted at the lack of consultation from Defence, over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean army. Ms Hanson will take their concerns to a meeting next Tuesday with Defence Minister Maurice Payne and offer alternative sites for the Government to consider.

 

One Nation Party leader and Senator, Pauline Hanson, speaks to landowners and graziers at the Marlborough meeting.
One Nation Party leader and Senator, Pauline Hanson, speaks to landowners and graziers at the Marlborough meeting. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Ms Hanson will reveal a Queensland shake up in politics tomorrow morning at 11am on the Sunshine Coast.

"Get set Queensland. Pauline Hanson's One Nation is in this next state election to win Government".

Topics:  marlborough one nation pauline hanson queensland election 2017 shoalwater bay expansion state politics

Best morning ever: $3M Gympie Powerball winner

Best morning ever: $3M Gympie Powerball winner

UPDATE 9.20am: THE Gympie winner of last night's $3 million Powerball Division 1 pool has received one of the most exciting phone calls of their life.

School's back for summer, and agents pack the load

BE PREPARED: Nextra Goldfields Madison Gibson is helping prepare back to school packs.

Agents filling 100 orders a week as school returns.

Borumba's lowest levels since '08 risks boat access

Ashley Grant standing at the closed Borumba Dam boat ramp.

Businesses fear tourism loss due to low water levels.

Urgent warning as sun danger peaks for heat and UV

HEATWAVE AND UV DANGER: It will be late in the day before it is even safe to go outside for any length of time today, according to an urgent health warning issued by Cancer Council Queensland and Queensland Health.

Severe conditions prompt health warning on weather

Local Partners

Online auction will assist families in their darkest hour

Bidding big for a worthy cause

Firies' frustration over deaths on Gympie roads

STAY SAFE: Acting Inspector Archie Andrews.

Crews were also a near-permanent fixture on our roads last year.

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

Meet the Coast man filming Matt Sinclair's YouTube channel

HE’S only 20 but Jesse Purcell is already well on his way to establishing a successful career in film and photography.

Filming starts in Maleny for movie about anti-bikie laws

Director Colin Dickson and actor Jack Charles take time out while filming the movie Patched.

But who will play the role of Jarrod Bleijie?

The Amity Affliction heavy to its metalcore

The Amity Affliction will perform in Coffs Harbour this month.

Metalcore kings play Coffs Coast in January

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade will release their second album later this month. Photo Contributed

Australian band has stellar contributors on new album

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

COUNTRY STYLE and an AMERICAN STYLE BARN

21 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 3 4 $368,000

Country life with style is only one of the many offerings of this exclusively listed home. From the house lay out to the natural polished hardwood floors...

Cool Rainforest Retreat

21 Fyshburn Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $390,000

Privacy .... Bush at the rear .... Tropical setting .... Tropical Home ..... Mature gardens ..... Sounds like the perfect escape !! A Bush to Beach style of...

UREGNT Sale.... Below Replacement

13 Elanda Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 5 3 4 Bargain Buying...

This excellent property is on the market to sell and sell quickly. So if you are a serious buyer and ready to buy NOW... this is your opportunity to snap up an...

Eye Catching Design - Be Quick

8 Boambillee Circuit, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $318,000

Don't miss your chance to be the proud owner of this exclusively listed home with an eye-catching design and a motivated vendor. This home is only approximately...

TROPICAL OASIS

2320 Anderleigh Road, Neerdie 4570

House 2 1 2 $249,000

If a low maintenance neat and tidy home in a peaceful and quiet area is what you are looking for, here it is. This 2,023m2 (1/2 acre allotment) is situated on the...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $212,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

BRAND NEW HOME ON ACREAGE

54 Gaunt Road, Glenwood 4570

House 2 1 $179,000

Retired or first home buyer, this is for you. This well presented two bedroom steel framed home which has never been lived in and situated on almost two acres is...

RENOVATED AND BUILT TO LAST

96 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 Offers Over...

Bring all the family to this quality brick home on half an acre (2187m2) on Gympie's Southside. This hardwood framed home is on two levels. Upstairs has four...

5 ACRES ON THE EDGE OF TOWN, WITH TOWN WATER

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $339,000

Buy Now and hold for the future. Right on the edge of Gympie, perfect home base. Future potential opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

Time for a cool change

43 Eckersley Ave, Buderim.

Family home goes to the auction floor

Designer home set in lush tropical gardens

This home has it all and more

A place by the river

Elegant Noosa residence right to live in or lock up and leave

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!