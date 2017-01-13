Steve Dickson reveals trigger for One Nation defection

UPDATE: Steve Dickson says the failure of major parties to act on medicinal marijuana for sick children forced him to abandon the LNP and join One Nation.

Both Mr Dickson, the Member for Buderim, and One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson have stressed that this was a very recent decision, not the result of a deal done after Ms Hanson praised Mr Dickson last year.

Mr Dickson has now delivered One Nation its first MP into the Queensland Parliament and a potential state party leader, although Ms Hanson said that would be decided ahead of the Queensland election.

Ms Hanson said One Nation planned to "give them hell" at the coming election.

She said the party was eyeing the Premier position, but would not rule out an alliance with the LNP.

To emphasise her point, she attacked both the Queensland Labor Government and LNP Opposition as having no leadership.

Ms Hanson also took aim at her federal colleagues who continue to dip into the "trough" by misusing travel entitlements.

She said politicians should have their claims scrutinised going back five years, and those found to have done the wrong thing would have to not only pay back the expenses, but also be fined up to "three times" whatever they claimed.

With so many "struggling", including those who have had their pensions cut, Senator Hanson attacked the overuse of entitlements by politicians as "disgusting".

A large media contingent were called to a Sunshine Coast lookout at Mooloolaba before her team suddenly changed plan and asked reporters to head to Buderim.

There were already rumours that Mr Dickson may have been targeted by the One Nation leader, but otherwise the "game changer" flagged by Senator Hanson remained unclear.

By the time reporters arrived at the revised destination, news of Mr Dickson's defection had gone public.

Mr Dickson was then swamped by waiting media as he strode into a Buderim park to meet the One Nation leader.

'My career on line': Steve Dickson's One Nation switch

Sunshine Coast MP Steve Dickson says he is putting his career on the line by resigning from the LNP and joining Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

Mr Dickson made the announcement at a press conference in Buderim currently under way.

He said the "two major parties have lost their way".

Ms Hanson told media that she was proud to have Mr Dickson as a One Nation MP, saying she "can't do it alone".

"I did not go to canvas Steve or anyone else to come across to One Nation. It is their choice," Ms Hanson said.

"They (people) want leaders with vision and to give them hope.

"I am taking this with both my hands."

11AM: Sunshine Coast MP Steve Dickson has reportedly quit the LNP and is set to join forces with Pauline Hanson.

Ms Hanson is heading to Buderim where the 'game changer' is expected to be formally announced.

Mr Dickson's website has been updated and stripped of references to the LNP.

The Member for Buderim, who is a conservative, courted Ms Hanson last year, inviting her to visit the Coast.

Ms Hanson agreed not to run a One Nation candidate against him.

Now it is apparent why.

PAULINE Hanson is confident her One Nation party will win Government in the next state election, and will announce a 'game-changing' plan to secure victory tomorrow.

The Queensland Senator threw her support behind Central Queensland graziers this week during the emotional Marlborough meeting to address the proposed expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area. Read more here.

The appearance was one of several as Ms Hanson worked her way across regional Queensland in a bid to give "a voice" to people living outside the south-east corner.

There is mounting speculation Ms Hanson will announce a state leader for One Nation.

"I can't fix this country and the state of Queensland on my own, so tomorrow I'm wheeling out plans to bolster my troops, ready for the State election," Ms Hanson said.

"I've visited Marlborough to hear farmers concerns over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean Army, visited mayors in Yeppoon and Townsville and with numerous victims and community groups to discuss the increased crime wave throughout North Queensland."

Cane growers throughout the Burdekin met for a second time in two months, desperate for Government intervention after cane processing negotiations with Wilmar broke down prior to Christmas.

"Growers feel let down by parties they've supported all of their lives and they're over it. They've asked for Agricultural Minister Barnaby Joyce to intervene, however those calls fell on deaf ears."

"I sat before two, lifelong farmers, who have placed everything on the line for their families and their story is tragic. Up to 90% of farmers in the Burdekin are being dictated to by foreign owned mills and the Government doesn't understand why this is a problem. When will Governments learn that foreign control in our food, electricity, water and major infrastructure supply has consequences for all Australians?"

This morning, Charters Towers farmers met with the Senator for a second time in consecutive months, disgusted at the lack of consultation from Defence, over potential compulsory land acquisition for the Singaporean army. Ms Hanson will take their concerns to a meeting next Tuesday with Defence Minister Maurice Payne and offer alternative sites for the Government to consider.

One Nation Party leader and Senator, Pauline Hanson, speaks to landowners and graziers at the Marlborough meeting. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Ms Hanson will reveal a Queensland shake up in politics tomorrow morning at 11am on the Sunshine Coast.

"Get set Queensland. Pauline Hanson's One Nation is in this next state election to win Government".