LOOKING for the perfect cake for your next occasion?

Cake-lovers of Gympie and surrounds have all the inspiration you need.

The Gympie Times called for reader photos of beautiful cakes, and with 47 submissions, they did not disappoint.

The creations ranged in theme from princesses to marvel characters, Lego to minions.

While most cakes were for birthdays, a few gorgeous wedding cakes were among the mix.