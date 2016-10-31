Funding to light up show grounds

GIDDY UP: It's hoped the new lighting will result in a wider range of activities and purposes for the Imbil Show Grounds

THE Federal Government has allocated nearly $7500 toward upgrading of lighting at the Imbil Showgrounds.

Federal Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien said the new lighting facilities would be a boon for the Mary Valley Show Society.

"The project will install lighting at the southern end of the arena, yards and rodeo chutes,” Mr O'Brien says.

"(It will also) provide safety and security lighting at the showgrounds.”

In addition to beefing up of security, Mr O'Brien indicated the new infrastructure would expand the list of events that could be held at the grounds.

"The lighting will enable more events to be hosted by the Mary Valley Show Society, including rodeos, calcuttas at the campdraft, bull and bronco rides.”

Mr O'Brien expects the lighting and the wider range of uses for the showgrounds to bring new economic benefits to the local community.

It is also hoped the new lighting will enable the showgrounds to provide a more adequate refuge for locals in times of emergency or natural disaster.

"The Mary Valley Showgrounds also serve as an evacuation centre during floods and times of natural disasters,” Mr O'Brien says.

"New lighting will help to provide a safe area to support the community during emergencies.”