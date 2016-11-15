REVEALED: Where and when roller skating will open in Gympie

MEET the man behind the resurrection of roller-sport in Gympie.

Not only does he and his wife Lena have a passion for it, he is also a star player.

Darren Nyberg is bringing roller-sports back to Gympie and he has the sporting pedigree to go with it.

An Australian roller-hockey representative, Nyberg is not long back from a trans-Tasman test against New Zealand after being selected to represent the country at the start of August.

Different to inline hockey, which is similar to ice hockey, roller-hockey uses traditional skates and is a non contact sport.

This is a concept that Nyberg is hoping will appeal to local players, especially juniors.

"It is a great sport, it is exciting and competitive," he said.

Having tried mainstream games like cricket and football, a friend suggested he try the unusual sport.

"I could not skate to save myself.

"I remember in the first few training sessions I was hanging on to the wall, if I let go I would have fallen over."

Despite early reservations, he said the skill acquisition was quick and even after an extended break, picking the skates up and taking up where he left off was easy.

He has now shifted his focus to make sure Gympie has the same opportunities he had in the sport.

"It (roller-hockey) is just one of those things where people say it is much easier to go outside and kick a ball.

"That is definitely one of the hold backs for roller-hockey in Australia.

"However, in Europe the sport is probably as big as football is here."

Nyberg's dedication to the skatezone project is fuelled by his passion for the sport and with the opening of these new facilities in mid-to-late February 2017 in Dennis Little Drive, Gympie.

The town's sporting public will have a chance to share in something special.