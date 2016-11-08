Fun and activities in Gympie today

TODAY

Cancer group

WOULD you like to meet others who are going through a cancer experience? Cancer Council Queensland is hosting a morning tea and welcomes anyone who would like to meet others and hear about services available. The morning tea starts at 10am at the Ya'Ning Place, Shop 2/107 Mary St, Gympie. Inquiries 131120 or 5451 6000.

Alzheimer's support group

CHIROPRACTOR Dr Todd Gignac will be the guest speaker at the Alzheimer's/Dementia Support Group meeting at Blue Care, Smerdon Rd, at 10am. All carers, sufferers and other interested people are welcome. Morning tea will be provided and confidentiality is assured. Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of the month. Inquiries 5482 7533 or 5482 2767.

Autism training

NELLE Frances, autism authority, author, educator and parent, has recently relocated to Gympie, bringing with her a wealth of knowledge and expertise. She will be delivering her popular Sensory Detective Workshop in Gympie today at Gympie Community Place, 18 Excelsior Rd, Gympie. The session will be repeated again on December 1 for those who miss it. More information at www.aspergerchild.com for more information, or contact Nelle Frances on (07) 5481 2754 or support@aspiechild.com.au

Gympie U3A Classes

AT Skill Centred, Mary St:

Colouring for Adults, 9-10am. Inquiries Yvonne 0437 375 011.

Drawing, 10-11am. Inquiries, Susan 0416 158 648.

Retro Juke Box Singers 11.10am-12.30pm. Inquiries Coralie 5486 1180.

Memoir Writing, 1.45-2.45pm. Inquiries Natalie 0481 526 932.

AT Gympie Community Place:

Hook & Needle, 10an -Noon, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Dorothy 5482 8583.

Creative Writing, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly, 11am-1pm. Inquiries Caroline 5483 3849.

PR Docs for Volunteers, 2-3pm. Inquiries Susan 5482 8648.

House class:

Singing for Pleasure, 1st & 3rd Tuesdays monthly. Inquiries Carol 5483 1196.

Cooloola Voices

CALLING all singers. Come and sing in Cooloola Voices A Cappella Choir. Choir sings on Tuesdays at 6.30pm at the Australian Institute Of Country Music building, 26 Channon St, Gympie. Inquiries email andrewjemmet@gmail.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous

GYMPIE: Salvation Army, Stumm Rd, Southside at 9.30am. Inquiries 5483 6404 or 5483 7522.

COOLOOLA Cove: Vietnam Veterans Hall, Nautilus Dr, 7pm. Inquiries, phone 5488 0972.

Senior Citizens Club

GYMPIE and District Senior Citizens Club meets at the Senior Citizens Hall, Mellor St on Tuesdays at 11am and Fridays at 10am to play cards and bowls. Inquiries Denise 0418 189 113.

Mahjong group

GYMPIE Mahjong Group meets at the Gympie RSL in Mary St from 10am until 3pm. Inquiries 5482 4767.