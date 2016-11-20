Fruits of their labour

FEDERAL Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien recently visited Amamoor's State School Anzac Memorial orchard that was funded by the Coalition Government's Centenary of Anzac Local Grants Program.
"It was a pleasure to visit the school and see the great work the school community has done to construct an Anzac memorial orchard featuring flag poles, fruit trees and a landscaped walkway complete with plaques featuring the names of local service personnel,” Mr O'Brien said.
The school received $25,044 from the Coalition Government's Centenary of Anzac Local Grants program for the project.
"The orchard provides an attractive reflective space that serves as a permanent reminder on the significant contributions that residents from Amamoor have made in the service of our nation,” he said.
"I congratulate the school on creating a special place to commemorate and to honour Australia's servicemen and women who sacrificed so much to protect Australia and secure our freedom.”