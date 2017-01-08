29°
News

From 'girl Friday' to One Nation candidate

scott kovacevic
| 8th Jan 2017 4:42 PM
One Nation candidate for Gympie Chelle Dobson held her first meeting with residents at Chatsworth today.
One Nation candidate for Gympie Chelle Dobson held her first meeting with residents at Chatsworth today. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE might be stepping into the political spotlight as One Nation's candidate for Gympie, but Chelle Dobson said her career trajectory started a long way from the political forum.

"I started my working life as a girl Friday, an ordinary job at an engineering company,” she said.

"(I then) progressed - my last role was with a federal government department - and when I was in Canberra I was project analyst for the CEO.”

Today marked the first chance for residents to meet with Ms Dobson as a candidate for the region, with more than 30 people in attendance at Chatsworth Hall to learn more about her and her policies.

Standing for One Nation is not her first foray into politics, however.

Having previously run for a position with the Logan city council in 2000, and a former member of the Australian Liberty Alliance, Ms Dobson said her own experiences had shown her the importance of listening to the community's concerns.

As breast cancer survivor, Ms Dobson said she knew first hand the issues people living regionally faced.

Even with the "wonderful” service the hospital provided to patients, there were still limitations in place which had a big impact on the community, she said.

"We still have to go outside of Gympie to get that extra treatment.

"Rural people need to be able to have the services close to them.

"You need to be able to be where your family are.”

She highlighted family was not restricted to immediate relations, though, but extended to a person's friends and community as well.

Having built hers on the south side of Gympie for the last three years, Ms Dobson - was born south-west of Brisbane, and is the youngest of six siblings - said she is now unable to think why she would want to live anywhere else.

"I love the country, it's just great.”

Hoping to share that enthusiasm with other voters, Ms Dobson said she was happy with the turnout today.

"These people will go and talk to other people, there will be more opportunities to meet, we're going out to Cooloola Cove next Sunday and then Pomona the following Saturday... I'll be going out to meet people in Imbil, Kandanga,” she said.

With One Nation's support increasing in the region, Ms Dobson said the trend which should not surprise anyone.

"I don't think it's a phenomenon what's happening... the disillusionment of the other parties not listening to people,” she said.

"I think it's time for people to say voting for One Nation is okay.

"They're rounded policies, the candidates are out for listening to the people, we all have stepped up because we want the people to be listened to.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  chatsworth gympie one nation one nation party state election

Four years old, Audrey's already an author

Four years old, Audrey's already an author

WHEN Audrey Pettit starts prep this year, she might be ready to teach her classmates a thing or two about writing.

A 'cheeky' approach to slip, slop, slapping

SUN WISE: Miss4 takes a dip after ensuring all of her cheeks were covered in sun screen.

We take our slip slop slap seriously around here.

From 'girl Friday' to One Nation candidate

One Nation candidate for Gympie Chelle Dobson held her first meeting with residents at Chatsworth today.

Former "girl Friday” Chelle Dobson didn't start in politics.

Not-so-merry Christmas for dining out in Gympie

A Gympie letter writer is disappointed in local restaurants for not offering any service on Christmas day.

Not so merry Christmas if you were looking to dine out in Gympie

Local Partners

Mary River squatters on the wrong side of police, council

MARY River squatters draw the ire of government, council and police.

Scriptwriters wanted for 2017 Gympie Show

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

Calling all scriptwriters for Gympie's 150th birthday

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Which bands and artists are celebrating 20th anniversaries?

Blur, Bjork, Radiohead and Savage Garden were just some big names that had a great year.

Carrie Fisher buried in brilliantly funny urn

Fisher died on 27 December aged 60, having suffered a heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Carrie Fisher still had one over everyone at her own funeral

What's on the small screen this week

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores Singapore in new season of Destination Flavour.

Keeper delivers great read

My Family's Keeper by Brad Haddin.

Story explores Haddin family's cancer battle

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Entertainment

The Baudelaire orphans return in hot Netflix series

Seacrest: Mariah's NYE mishap was "unfortunate"

Mariah Carey's disastrous NYE performance was "unfortunate"

Postpartum depression made Hayden "stronger"

Hayden Panettiere has opened up about postpartum depression

2 good 2 pass up!

32A Alfred Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 3 NOW ONLY...

Ahhhhh the good old days, when homes were homes and built to last! AND this one is NO exception! This is a wonderful solid character home and with some wonderful...

CUL-DE- SAC POSITION !!

7 Bellflower Place, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $290,000

This low-set brick home is tucked away in a great position, within walking distance to schools and local shop with bus stop close-by. * Shady patios at the front...

PRIVATE GETAWAY

1 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

Residential Land PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a ... $330,000 (GST...

PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a fertile frost free block that offers you complete privacy. This 30.21ha (74.6 acres) has the added...

PRIVATE GETAWAY

1 Cross Road, Marys Creek 4570

House 0 0 $330,000 (GST...

PRIVATE GETAWAY Not often do you get the opportunity to buy a fertile frost free block that offers you complete privacy. This 30.21ha (74.6 acres) has the added...

want 2 save money!

8 Majestic Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 1 2 Offers over...

Cut your cost of living in this energy saving modern 3 bedroom home in the sought after Echelon Estate! Designed with efficiency in mind, this home is not short on...

COUNTRY TOWN ESCAPE

L11 Green Drive, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy ... $58,000

Situated in the small country town of Gunalda just 20 minutes easy drive north of Gympie is this 1500m2 residential block of land. This almost flat block of land...

BEST BLOCK ON BRIANNA!

11 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus ... $165,000

This would be the best block in this estate with a bonus of picturesque views. Set high on Brianna Court it is in an area that will provide good capital growth for...

OWNER WANTS OUT!

Lot 246 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land * 8332 m (approx. 2 acres) * Close to local store * ... $70,000

* 8332 m (approx. 2 acres) * Close to local store * Selectively cleared * Build your dream home

Nestled on 5 Peaceful Secluded Acres

Lot 3 Arbornine Road, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land This 5 acre (approx.) allotment is dry with huge potential; set amongst ... $99,000

This 5 acre (approx.) allotment is dry with huge potential; set amongst the gum trees, a dam, beautiful wild life, just waiting for that keen buyer to snap it...

Brick home on 5 acres BE QUICK!

Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 3 1 4 PRESENT ALL...

This 3 bedroom lowset brick and tile house is perched atop a gentle slope overlooking 5 fully fenced acres on a quiet dead end road. The property has a small dam...

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

REVEALED: Maroochy club site's future after $6m sale

An artist's impression shows the 132-unit development approved by Sunshine Coast Council before the site's sale. New owner Aura intends to build a retirement complex with more communal spaces than this original proposal.

Big change ahead for this central Maroochydore street

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!