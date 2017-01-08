From 'girl Friday' to One Nation candidate

One Nation candidate for Gympie Chelle Dobson held her first meeting with residents at Chatsworth today.

SHE might be stepping into the political spotlight as One Nation's candidate for Gympie, but Chelle Dobson said her career trajectory started a long way from the political forum.

"I started my working life as a girl Friday, an ordinary job at an engineering company,” she said.

"(I then) progressed - my last role was with a federal government department - and when I was in Canberra I was project analyst for the CEO.”

Today marked the first chance for residents to meet with Ms Dobson as a candidate for the region, with more than 30 people in attendance at Chatsworth Hall to learn more about her and her policies.

Standing for One Nation is not her first foray into politics, however.

Having previously run for a position with the Logan city council in 2000, and a former member of the Australian Liberty Alliance, Ms Dobson said her own experiences had shown her the importance of listening to the community's concerns.

As breast cancer survivor, Ms Dobson said she knew first hand the issues people living regionally faced.

Even with the "wonderful” service the hospital provided to patients, there were still limitations in place which had a big impact on the community, she said.

"We still have to go outside of Gympie to get that extra treatment.

"Rural people need to be able to have the services close to them.

"You need to be able to be where your family are.”

She highlighted family was not restricted to immediate relations, though, but extended to a person's friends and community as well.

Having built hers on the south side of Gympie for the last three years, Ms Dobson - was born south-west of Brisbane, and is the youngest of six siblings - said she is now unable to think why she would want to live anywhere else.

"I love the country, it's just great.”

Hoping to share that enthusiasm with other voters, Ms Dobson said she was happy with the turnout today.

"These people will go and talk to other people, there will be more opportunities to meet, we're going out to Cooloola Cove next Sunday and then Pomona the following Saturday... I'll be going out to meet people in Imbil, Kandanga,” she said.

With One Nation's support increasing in the region, Ms Dobson said the trend which should not surprise anyone.

"I don't think it's a phenomenon what's happening... the disillusionment of the other parties not listening to people,” she said.

"I think it's time for people to say voting for One Nation is okay.

"They're rounded policies, the candidates are out for listening to the people, we all have stepped up because we want the people to be listened to.”