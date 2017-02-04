From first to last, Gympie family lives video rental history

PAUSE: Ray Bird and Fran Salmon still have a few remainders from Ray's Video.

"EVERYBODY in those days was amazed by the technology.

"You could see it was going to be a growth thing.”

Spurred by a desire to ride the VHS wave, Ray Bird eagerly took over Gympie's first video rental store, Rex's Video in 1984, owning it for two years.

Mr Bird and his daughter, Fran Salmon, watched the highs and lows of the industry in the next 30 years.

As Gympie's last Blockbuster closes, Mr Bird said it was disappointing to see the stop button pressed on the industry.

"It makes you wonder what's going on, really,” Mr Bird said.

"Everybody I've spoken to is outraged about this Blockbuster, and I didn't even realise it was the last one,” he said.

READ MORE: Shock closure leaves movie lovers saddened

Buying the Reef St business from its original Bundaberg-based owner, who had also employed his daughter Fran Salmon and had a cafe adjoining, he renamed it Ray's Video and Ann's Pantry and turned it into a family endeavour behind and in front of the counter.

Mrs Salmon said: "It was a real family night out in the shop, because they'd order their tea from the takeaway shop, come through to the video shop, choose their movies and then pick up dinner and off they'd go.”

Rex's Video (which became Ray's Video). Contributed

Weekends were the busiest time of week, Mr Bird said, and with no cinema and only drive-ins available, the arrival of a video store was life-changing for Gympie.

Entertainment options were limited, particularly geographically, and heading out of town to see a new film was a rarity.

"It was a long way to go back then,” he said.

The cost of home entertainment was another factor which contributed to the video rental boom.

"We would have to pay $20 for a new tape... now, you can get them a lot cheaper than that,” he said.

READ MORE: Gympie bids a fond farewell to Blockbuster

Mrs Salmon said it was also important to remember how different technology was back then, too - something which was particularly memorable when it came to chasing overdue tapes.

"I remember having to do that,” she said.

"Phone call after phone call, plus no mobiles back then.

"So it was only the old- fashioned dial up to ring and then ring back.”

Sharon and Frances Bird at the store. Contributed

Although they owned Ray's Video and Ann's Pantry for only two years it had left a mark on them, and an unique understanding of the important role they played in regional cities.

"In the big cities technology is a lot better, but in Gympie a lot of places don't even get internet good enough,” Mrs Salmon said.

"The video store closing is going to hurt a lot of people.”

"It's really sad to see because it was a booming thing.

"Everybody loved a good video, and still do.”