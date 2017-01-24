34°
Fresh Rainbow enthusiasm outshines the clouds

Arthur Gorrie
| 24th Jan 2017 12:10 PM
ENTHUSIASTIC PLAY: Reserve grade One Day final winners, Rainbow Beach players celebrate a wicket during Sunday's game.
ENTHUSIASTIC PLAY: Reserve grade One Day final winners, Rainbow Beach players celebrate a wicket during Sunday's game.

MERV O'Neill is a happy man and so are the rest of his Rainbow Beach cricket club members.

The team's skipper and president revealed he had not played cricket much at all for nearly 20 years, before helping form the newest club in the Gympie region competition.

The club's first team only had five players who had played a game of cricket before.

But enthusiasm has conquered all for the club, which is already at the top of the Gympie regional competition, while still only in its second season.

"I hadn't played since I retired in Newcastle a long time ago,” he said.

"We talked about it for a long time before some of the boys said let's do something about it.

"Aside from bowls and the Nippers it's the only sporting club in town for the young people.

"We probably only had 14 players in our first year.

"But now we've got the new ambulance guy coming out for a run, a chef moved to the area and he's having a run and a couple of the school kids are in there.

"Dean Long is an old Wests stalwart from Gympie.

"He was down at Cooloola Cove and when he heard about us, he asked if we needed a hand.

"In our first team we only had five blokes who had played before.

"Yesterday we looked around and we've still got eight from that first team.

"When we started the ground was a mess and the nets at the school were overgrown.

"The school principal has been really good and quite a few of the lads gave us a hand, including Mark Alexander from Tin Can Bay.

"We had chainsaws and utes and trailers and troopies clearing the field and the council has now come in and planted grass near the boundaries, where it was all sand,” he said.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cricket gympie regional competition one day finals rainbow beach

Fresh Rainbow enthusiasm outshines the clouds

Fledgling Rainbow Beach cricket team members have shown that enthusiasm can beat all

