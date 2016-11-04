30°
Free return flights to Sunshine Coast on offer now

Lucy Cantori
| 3rd Nov 2016 2:03 PM Updated: 5:49 PM
NOW is the best time to book if you're looking for cheap flights interstate or are keen to book a spur of the moment holiday.

Jetstar is currently offering free return flights to Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, departing the Sunshine Coast for travel between July and August next year.

The offer, which ends on November 5 or when flights sell out, has flights to Sydney return from $89, Melbourne from $119 and to Sunshine Coast Airport's newest destination Adelaide from $115.

If you're happy to drive to Brisbane to fly, you can find return flights to Bali from $229, Cairns from $109 and a variety of other destinations for under $229.

To search flights click here.

