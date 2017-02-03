Free movie in the park at Amamoor Friday night

FREE MOVIE: Kermit in a scene from the movie Muppets Most Wanted.

COME along to a free family event and watch the family friendly movie, Muppets Most Wanted. Bring your chair or picnic rug and sit back and enjoy the movie. Snacks and drinks available for purchase or byo dinner.

Age requirement: All ages

Cost: FREE

Time: From 6.00pm

Address: Lions Park, Amamoor Street, Amamoor

Please note: If weather is uncertain, visit facebook.com/gympieregionalcouncil for cancellation advice. For further information, please head to gympie.qld.gov.au/moviesinthepark. Movies in the Park is an unsupervised event.

Don't forget to check out the other movies in the park:

Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Road Chip, Curra, 17th February 2017

The Good Dinosaur, Cooloola Cove 17th March 2017

Alvin & The Chipmunks, The Road Chip, Gympie 31st March 2017

Oddball, Kandanga 7th April 2017