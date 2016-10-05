Free info session on diabetes

HELP IS AT HAND: A free information session on Type 2 diabetes could help sufferers improve their life.

THE dream of living a long healthy life and enjoying a comfortable retirement is threatened by rising rates of diabetes, but some health professionals believe healthy living can turn the tables on type 2 diabetes.

To help Gympie residents, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) delivers group education sessions.

In the free Type 2 Diabetes and Me information sessions, participants gain valuable knowledge about type 2 diabetes and how to reduce the risk of complications, as well as learning skills to live a healthier life.

SCHHS healthy lifestyle officer Kerry Roach said a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes was not a hurdle to living a long healthy life, but the reason to pursue it.

"People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes should use it as a wake-up call to prioritise their health and wellbeing,” Ms Roach said.

"It is possible to turn the tables on type 2 diabetes by committing to ongoing healthy living, good nutrition and regular exercise.”

Gympie's Type 2 Diabetes and Me information session will be held next Thursday, October 13 at the Gympie Community Health Centre, Alfred Street, starting at 9am.

The workshop is a free, four-hour group session which will provide information about type 2 diabetes, communicating with health professionals, emotional wellbeing, nutrition, physical activity and goal setting.

A clinical nurse, social worker, dietitian and health promotion officer will be on hand to deliver the most up-to-date information and resources

To be eligible to attend the Type 2 Diabetes and Me workshop, you must be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, confirmed by your GP and be over 18.

While a referral from your GP is not necessary, bookings are essential on 5450 4747.