29°
News

Free info session on diabetes

5th Oct 2016 6:00 AM
HELP IS AT HAND: A free information session on Type 2 diabetes could help sufferers improve their life.
HELP IS AT HAND: A free information session on Type 2 diabetes could help sufferers improve their life. Crystal Jones

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE dream of living a long healthy life and enjoying a comfortable retirement is threatened by rising rates of diabetes, but some health professionals believe healthy living can turn the tables on type 2 diabetes.

To help Gympie residents, Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service (SCHHS) delivers group education sessions.

In the free Type 2 Diabetes and Me information sessions, participants gain valuable knowledge about type 2 diabetes and how to reduce the risk of complications, as well as learning skills to live a healthier life.

SCHHS healthy lifestyle officer Kerry Roach said a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes was not a hurdle to living a long healthy life, but the reason to pursue it.

"People diagnosed with type 2 diabetes should use it as a wake-up call to prioritise their health and wellbeing,” Ms Roach said.

"It is possible to turn the tables on type 2 diabetes by committing to ongoing healthy living, good nutrition and regular exercise.”

Gympie's Type 2 Diabetes and Me information session will be held next Thursday, October 13 at the Gympie Community Health Centre, Alfred Street, starting at 9am.

The workshop is a free, four-hour group session which will provide information about type 2 diabetes, communicating with health professionals, emotional wellbeing, nutrition, physical activity and goal setting.

A clinical nurse, social worker, dietitian and health promotion officer will be on hand to deliver the most up-to-date information and resources

To be eligible to attend the Type 2 Diabetes and Me workshop, you must be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, confirmed by your GP and be over 18.

While a referral from your GP is not necessary, bookings are essential on 5450 4747.

Gympie Times
Falsely blamed, man speaks up 50 years later

Falsely blamed, man speaks up 50 years later

THE GYMPIE Memorial pool's impending closure represents the end on an era for some people - but for Stan Betts, it offered the chance to clear the air over an i

Toddler found with dead woman

BODY FOUND: Police investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the presence of a female toddler, thought to be three or four.

Woman's body found at Gunalda - child present but unhurt

Hartley says critics are 'behind the times'

PLAN: Ex-Gympie planning director Michael Hartley has defended the planning scheme he wrote from criticism by Mayor Mick Curran and colleage and fellow former council employee, Greg Martoo. He says critics, including some councillors and many planners have been slow to catch on to principles mandated by the state government years ago.

Hartley defends plan he wrote against rival's criticism

The team keeping Heart of Gold ticking

HEART ON HIS SLEEVE: Andrew Tarrant will play host to visiting filmmakers for the 2016 Heart of Gold International Film Festival

VOLUNTEERS making the Heart of Gold tick

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Latest deals and offers

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

Bindi Irwin opens up: "You're kind of like my soulmate"

JUNGLE girl Bindi Irwin has gone on US celebrity TV show with boyfriend Chandler Powell, telling the 19-year-old he is "kind of like my soulmate".

Neil Young brings The Monsanto Years to Bluesfest

In this May 18, 2016 photo, Neil Young poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif., to promote his new album, \"Earth.\" Available June 24, the album is a collection of 13 live songs interspersed with the sounds of crickets, frogs, crows, bees and other animals Young recorded in his backyard. The 70-year-old singer-songwriter said he didnt set out to make an album about the planet. The theme just emerged as he chose the best performances from his past year on tour. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

The Canadian will perform with Lukas Nelson's Promise of the Real

Australian Survivor's Sue: I nearly pulled it off

Australian Survivor contestant Sue Clarke.

BABY boomer nearly topples show's core alliance.

Renowned lawyer celebrates anniversary with actor husband

Amal Clooney and her husband, George.

A civilised evening for Amal Clooney's second anniversary

Could you eat like Mark Wahlberg?

"Egg whites, Ezekiel bread and almond butter"

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna filed a court case against owners of her apartment building

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

perfect place 2 call home!

6 Heather Joy Crescent, Curra 4570

3 2 2 $275,000!

Quaint, cute, country, comfortable, cosy, homey, neat as pin, are just some of the words that would describe this property. So if it is the country life with a...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 6

Lot 6 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $128,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 128

Lot 128 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 127

Lot 127 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $128,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 126

Lot 126 Excalabur Cres, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $128,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 80

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $128,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 79

Lot 79 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $127,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 78

Lot 78 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $127,500

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 77

Lot 77 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 76

Lot 76 Cambridge Cct, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $129,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'