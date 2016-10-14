Free Gympie seminar gives insight into dyslexia

INSIGHT: Dyslexia expert Marianne Mullally will give Gympie parents an insight into dyslexia at a free seminar at the golf club on October 21.

PARENTS of struggling readers are invited to a free dyslexia seminar to be held at the Gympie Golf Club on Friday, October 21.

The seminar, which begins at 1pm, will be 90 minutes of tips, insight and practical knowledge about what dyslexia is and how parents can help their children get over the reading hump.

There will be two speakers - dyslexia expert Marianne Mullally, who is the author of the up-coming book Dyslexia Answered and the parent of a dyslexic child, and dyslexia sufferer Tom Mullally who, at the age of seven was told by his teacher he would never amount to anything and is now an entrepreneur in the social media marketing space.

Gympie is one of 45 regional towns across the country taking part in the Dyslexia Drive which see the speakers covering a distance of 9239km over five weeks to talk with communities, mums and dads, teachers and community workers about closing the widening gap in a problem dubbed the sleeping giant of learning difficulties.

Ms Mullally says 10-15% of Australians have dyslexia, a disorder that involves difficulty in learning to read or interpret words, letters and other symbols.

"Many people go un-diagnosed, struggle with literacy at school and then continue to struggle later in life,” she said.

"With every prep child now to be screened for dyslexia under a new program, the question for many parents is what to do next?

"Country mums have inspired me to do this because they are very capable of helping their struggling child.”

Ms Mullally has more than 10,000 hours of clinical experience working with more than 400 dyslexic adults and children over the past 11 years.

She has trained in dyslexia with world-leading experts in America and from her clinic in Crows Nest, NSW, now provides one-on-one intensive programs and affordable online courses designed to correct dyslexia.

"The inability to read, write and understand the meaning of words is a serious issue causing children and adults anxiety, low self-esteem, depression and seriously limits employment,” she said.

"A significant number of those with such difficulties are dyslexic.”

Register for the free dyslexia seminar in Gympie online at www.dyslexia.

com.au/register.

