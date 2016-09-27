Fredman letter: 'I feel the need to respond'

LETTER TO EDITOR OF THE GYMPIE TIMES FROM DEBBIE FREDMAN, WIFE OF FORMER COUNCIL DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING, BOB FREDMAN

I FEEL the need to respond to all of those people who have tried to contact us following my husband Bob's recent departure from Gympie Regional Council.

We have been completely overwhelmed with visits, letters, cards, phone calls and emails.

Your interest and support have been amazing. Thank you so very much.

Bob is away getting a break.

I am terribly sorry that I have not been able to, and I won't, comment on the circumstances.

I would also like to add that Bob expects to continue working in some role (either paid or unpaid) rather than retire.

Debbie Fredman,

Gilldora.