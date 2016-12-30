Fraud, drugs lead to 4% crime rise in Gympie

ON THE BEAT: Constables Jordan Willis and Savannah Pratten of Gympie police are doing all they can to keep on top of crime.

DRUGS, fraud and domestic violence breaches were the crimes on Gympie's police radar in 2016, with the overall rate for the city registering a modest increase.

According to myPolice data, Gympie division registered an increase of 4% in crime rate from 2015.

While the change is on par with rate fluctuations between years, the figures (which do not include December 2016 offences) does show offence rates have increased 32% in Gympie since 2012.

Gympie's overall offence rates (per 100,000 people) since 2000, from myPolice. Contributed

While domestic violence remains a serious issue with 201 reported breaches - an increase of 36% from last year - Acting Senior Sergeant Shaughan Lanham said the data likely represented higher awareness than an increase in crime.

"We haven't had a massive increase in more orders in the area... but I think it's more awareness.

"We're seeing more and more orders come through with more prohibited or restrictive conditions.”

Gympie's domestic violence breach offence rates (per 100,000 people) since 2000, from myPolice. Contributed

With more and more people shopping over the internet, Act Snr Sgt Lanham said online fraud was a growing problem in Gympie.

He said more complaints were being made by customers not receiving goods bought through sites like ebay or Gumtree, whose sellers listed Gympie as their location.

Although the drug offence rate also increased, he said there were no new trends in the region with the majority of offences involving cannabis and methamphetamine.

He also pointed to the problem having wider roots, and the rising numbers was the result of policing.

"I think everywhere is seeing more drug use, and with more drug use we conduct more and more enforcement.”

Gympie's drug offence rates (per 100,000 people) since 2000, from myPolice. Contributed

It was not all doom and gloom for crime in 2016, though.

Property damage offence rates dropped 19% from last year, continuing a trend which had seen them drop more than 50% since 2001.

"What we're seeing there is just damage around the street, people smashing things or antisocial behaviour,” he said.

"It's a bit more through practical patrolling and having police in the right areas at the right times.

"It's a deterrent.”

Overall, he said the drop in property damage reflected their wider goal to address the causal factors behind crimes, and seeing such a reduction was a good result he hoped to see more of.

"We obviously strive to have every crime class drop.”

Gympie's other propert damage offence rates (per 100,000 people) since 2000, from myPolice. Contributed

Crime rates a complex issue

Acting Senior Sergeant Shaughan Lanham said it was important to remember the myPolice numbers, while a useful tool and guideline for the area, could be impacted in numerous ways.

He said the relatively small volume of offences in Gympie - with 3191 reported so far this year - could see dramatic shifts simply from a handful of crimes.

"When you get a small number of offences, any change shows a large fluctuation,” he said.

Act Snr Sgt Lanham also said an increase in the rate, such as had been registered for drugs offences, could also mean police were detecting more offences.

"It doesn't necessarily mean there's more drugs in town, it just means we've identified and we've addressed more drug offenders.”

Prolific offenders with historical crimes (which would be added to this year's figures) could also skew the rates, with multiple charges registering a huge rise and ultimately making the general crime rate appear worse.

BY THE NUMBERS

2016 Offence numbers

All offences: 3191

Assault: 147

Sexual offences: 52

Unlawful entry: 144

Other property damage: 534

Fraud: 426

Drug offences: 2564

DVO breach: 603