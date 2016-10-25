UPDATE: Fraser Island oil clean-up

THE oil clean-up on Fraser Island is winding down, as RoadTek and Local Government crews return to the mainland.

After a week of work by shoreline clean-up crews across a 60km stretch of the island's eastern coastline, the oil patties have been removed.

The work was done by rake and shovel to minimise the impact on the environment.

The State Government will conduct follow-up operations over the next few weeks to catch any oil that might have been missed in the initial clean-up.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the oil.

Maximum fines for a corporation for a discharge offence can include $11.78 million under Queensland law and $17 million under Commonwealth law.