FRASER ISLAND: Image released of lizard trapped in beer can

CAUGHT: A Wild lizard with its head stuck in a beer can on Fraser Island.

A PHOTO of a lizard with its head stuck in a beer can has been released by conservation group Save Fraser Island Dingoes Inc.

The group says human activity on the island is disturbing all wildlife, not just dingoes, following a recent incident where a child was attacked by a dingo.

STFIDI spokeswoman Cheryl Bryant said the influx of thousands of tourists during peak periods "clearly" disturbed the wildlife and damaged the environment.

"Some animals succumb to vehicle strikes, interference of their habitat, and dingoes are destroyed for what is considered aggressive behaviour," Ms Bryant said.

"As a World Heritage listed Island the flora and fauna should be the most important consideration.

"Although there are countless signs on the Island regarding appropriate behaviour, including keeping children close and supervised, there seems to be little responsibility placed on the visitors."

She suggested families with young children should stay in fenced areas.

"After all that is why they were erected," she said.

"There certainly needs to be more consultation to prevent these negative encounters and protect both wildlife and visitors.

"It is not only the dingo that is impacted."