Fraser Coast council protest to 'demand removal of CEO'

IN SESSION: Fraser Coast Regional Council will be the scene of a citizen's protest against the CEO on Wednesday morning.

PROTESTERS have announced plans to confront Fraser Coast Council on Wednesday morning and defy the Local Government department, by demanding the resignation of council CEO Lisa Desmond.

A departmental report to Local Government Minister Jackie Trad appeared to blame Mayor Chris Loft for a breakdown in his relationship with Ms Desmond.

And Ms Trad responded by threatening to dismiss elected councillors.

The protesters say it is the CEO who should be dismissed if she cannot learn to obey the democratically elected mayor.

Ms Trad has also said she will sack some or all of the councillors if they do not stop what she calls "egotistical squabbling.”

But protest organiser Michael Weekes says councillors should sack the CEO and should only be sacked if they fail to do so.

Mr Weekes says there is clear evidence of a toxic relationship between Cr Loft and Ms Desmond.

"We need to recognise that the mayor is the elected representative and the CEO is a staff member,” he said.

He said the community was sick of bitterness among councillors and said Cr Loft may also have faults in his management style and ability to build consensus.

"They've had professional mediators and they've not been able to rebuild the relationship.”

He predicted a big turnout at today's protest.