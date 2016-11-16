Foul mouth wins no friends as woman abuses magistrate, police and her own lawyers

WHAT may be contemporary Australia's last remaining swear words, one beginning with an "f” and one with a "c,” had a high-volume outing in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Both Magistrate M. Baldwin and the police prosecutor were on the receiving end, as was the prisoner welfare organisation Sisters Inside, when a young Tasmanian woman appeared on charges of breaching bail and failing to dispose properly of a needle and syringe.

Mrs Baldwin remanded Shyanne Maree Whatley, 18, in custody to appear in the court again on Monday.

"What the f...,” "f... up” "You stupid c...” were among arguments advanced from the dock when Whatley appeared in custody yesterday.

"Just because you've got the perfect life, you c...” she told the prosecutor.

"You help put me back in jail like a yo-yo.

"My life's f...ed anyway, because of that stupid bitch,” she said of the prosecutor.

Whatley repeatedly yelled at Mrs Baldwin, who tried to tell her that her solicitors, from Sisters Inside, had been founded by a woman who spent many years in jail before studying for a law degree. Whatley continued yelling as she was led away.