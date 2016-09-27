Former Gympie council planning director honoured by institute

TOWN planners need to forget about Utopia and work on achieving better outcomes in the real world, recently honoured Gympie planner Mike Hartley said yesterday.

The former Gympie Regional Council planning director said members of his profession also needed to understand people's needs.

"Planners created Canberra, a city with no soul,” he said.

At the other end of the scale, Sydney is a city full of personality.

"Planners need to work with communities to create places people want to live in,” he said.

"On the TV series, The Block, we are seeing people turning what was planned as a factory into a sought-after block of fashionable Melbourne units. If you're planning for Gympie you should be planning for the community of Gympie, not trying to change it.

"You've got to reflect the expectations of the Gympie community, not some other city. Gympie has a point of difference and it's a great regional centre.”

Mr Hartley literally wrote the book on planning in the Gympie Wide Bay region, authoring both the Gympie region plan and the Wide Bay Burnett Regional Plan.

Now his professional association, Planning Institute Australia, has awarded him its top ranking membership honour, naming him a Registered Planner, possibly the only one practising in our area.