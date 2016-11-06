FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

ALL is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car.

One James Nash student's mother took that to heart when she literally chased down a vehicle for her daughter.

"My mum saw this car in town, it was a red Alpha Romeo,” Chloe Maynard said.

"She followed them home, and asked if she could borrow their car.

"They said yes, and they said we could use it for free.”

Between girl-boy partnerships, organising the vehicle tended to fall to the young man.

Others took advantage of family members, friends and even bosses to borrow a ride for the night.

Powerful, iconic cars are always popular, with Mustangs, Monaros, Commodores and Toranas among the vehicles chosen.

But Liam Window opted to break the mould.

"I'm taking the less traditional approach and not going with a fast car, I'm going with an old truck instead... a Ford F100,” he said.

Tristan Watson will join friends in a maxi-taxi for a more economical option.