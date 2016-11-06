35°
FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

Francesca McMackin | 6th Nov 2016 5:25 PM
Gympie State High School students Rachel Phelan, Renae Portas, Matt Moessinger, Jamie-Lee Griffiths, Sam Franks.
Gympie State High School students Rachel Phelan, Renae Portas, Matt Moessinger, Jamie-Lee Griffiths, Sam Franks. Renee Albrecht

HIGH necklines, low- sweeping backs, reds and blues are what this year's formal fashion is all about for the ladies.

Kirra Sillitoe had her dress made, which she admitted did cost "a pretty penny”, about $600.

Plenty of students bought their dresses online, but Taillah Henwood's trusting twin sister made an unlucky purchase.

"The first one she bought off a really sketchy website, and it looked amazing in the photo, and it arrived and it was the biggest piece of s*** ever,” she said.

"It wasn't the right colour, it wasn't the right size. It was supposed to have gems on the hemline, and it was just plastic ones literally glued on there. It was terrible, she was crying for two days.

"She bought the second one online too, after I told her not to, and then it came, and it was perfect.”

Most of the boys were excited to be wearing formal attire, but did not have a preference for styles.

Kieren Gibson was an exception, and intended to stand out from the gathering.

"I'm rocking a purple shirt with silver vest and pants, and then I've got my silver ring that I got from my grandfather,” he said.

HIGH necklines, low- sweeping backs, reds and blues are what this year's formal fashion is all about for the ladies.

Local Partners

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

