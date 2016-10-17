30°
Forgetting to return street sign turns costly in court

Francesca Mcmackin
17th Oct 2016

A STREET sign abandoned in a shed has landed a teenager in court after she failed to give it back to council.

Kassandra Jane Hannessen-Atkins, 19, pleaded guilty last week in Gympie Magistrates Court to possessing suspected stolen property after Kilkivan police found the sign at her home.

Defence lawyer Chris Andersen told the court a former tenant had left the sign at a property where Hannessen-Atkins had previously lived.

When she moved to her current residence, she was told to take all items remaining on the property.

Mr Andersen said Hannessen-Atkins didn't mean to withhold the property from council, but the matter slipped the young jobseeker's mind.

"I suspect she didn't pay it a great deal of attention," he told the court.

Magistrate G. Hillan noted the teenager had no criminal history.

He imposed a $300 fine and ordered no conviction be recorded.
 

Gympie Times

Topics:  court crime gympie gympie court gympie magistrates court

