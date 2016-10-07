31°
News

13 cyclones to hit us between now and mid-2017

Crystal Jones
| 7th Oct 2016 7:04 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGGINS Storm Chasing is predicting a hectic cyclone season.

According to the weather forecasters, Australia will see 13 cyclones in the 2016/17 season which includes five coastal crossings.

According to the Higgins website, coastal areas may be impacted by heavy rain, possible flooding and strong winds as 18 tropical lows are forecast to occur outside of tropical cyclone formation.

Higgins Storm Chasing predicts six cyclones, half of which are anticipated to be in the severe category, in the western region.

Two are forecast for the northern region of Australia, with one said to be severe.

The eastern region, which includes Queensland, is forecast, according to Higgins, to be hit by five cyclones, two of which will be greater than a category three (severe).

Higgins Storm Chasing's Jeff Higgins took to Facebook to defend the predictions against criticism that it's too soon to know what's coming. 

"Please consider that myself and Thomas have conducted extensive research into this cyclone prediction which took days to produce... It's not just some hyped up wild guess which we may get accused of by some," he said. 

"We used a combination of recent global climate observations and long range global climate forecasts which influence Australia's weather.

"These were then matched back to historical data to offer our opinion."

The Bureau of Meteorology's tropcial cyclone seasonal outlook is yet to be released for the year.

Cyclone facts:

  • Australia's deadliest tropical cyclone occurred on March 4, 1899 when a cyclone hit a pearling fleet in Bathurst Bay (north of Cooktown) and caused a massive storm surge accounting for 307 known fatalities.
     
  • Often the most significant impact from tropical cyclones or indeed tropical lows is flooding.
     
  • Arguably Australia's greatest flood event in the last 50 years occurred in January 1974 when tropical cyclone Wanda caused heavy rains across southeast Queensland including Brisbane.
     
  • Tropical cyclones or lows making landfall in the Gulf of Carpentaria and moving overland can also cause widespread heavy rain over much of the state.
     
  • Although the considerable majority of cyclone impacts are located in north Queensland, occasionally a cyclone affects areas further south down the east coast.
     
Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  editors picks, storms, weather, wildweather

There's a plague of bities tormenting this region

There's a plague of bities tormenting this region

Break out the Aerogard: The Gympie region is under attack from winged vampires of the skies

No plans to scrap fluoride in Gympie water supply

Gympie Regional Council is one of 24 left in Queensland which still fluoridate their town water supply.

Gympie Regional Council one of 24 councils left that fluoridate

Movie magic keeping crowds glued to their seats

IF I ONLY HAD A HEART: The Tin Man guards the entrance to Prospector's Lounge at the Gympie Civic Centre.

AUDIENCES have packed into the Civic Centre for the Heart of Gold.

Tragedy:26-year-old diver succumbs to injuries

Noosa Spit

A man pulled from the waters of Noosa Sound last week has died

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Movie magic keeping crowds glued to their seats

IF I ONLY HAD A HEART: The Tin Man guards the entrance to Prospector's Lounge at the Gympie Civic Centre.

AUDIENCES have packed into the Civic Centre for the Heart of Gold.

Latest deals and offers

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

Little Big Town, Kip Moore join 2017 CMC Rocks line-up

LEE Kernaghan, Adam Harvey and The McClymonts are also on the festival's 10th anniversary bill.

  • News

  • 7th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

Gears of War 4 review: Let the nightmares begin

There's no shortage of intense action in Gears of War 4

Latest in $1 billion franchise is brutal, bloody and very addictive

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E6 - the best date of the show

Georgia Love in a scene from The Bachelorette. Supplied by Channel 10.

Two single dates and the boys get oiled up for Australian women.

Ryan says bye to The Bachelorette

Noosa's Ryan Palk was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

FORMER Noosa bachelor is a single sailor once more.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Girl on the Train gets lost along the way

Emily Blunt in a scene from the movie The Girl on the Train.

THRILLER has ambitious idea but suffers from strange dialogue.

"Transcending with herculean heaviness'

The cover of the new Gone is Gone album. Photo Contributed

Dream team create album

Gruen finale out-rates The X Factor and The Bachelorette

Gruen host Wil Anderson, centre, with panelists Todd Sampson and Russel Howcroft.

THE ABC's ad show finishes on a high in most successful season yet.

tree change 2 move 2!

448 Beckmanns Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $249,000!

Want to move to somewhere in the country? Somewhere you can just put your feet up and relax? Somewhere to grow your own veggies, have a chook or two and breathe...

time 2 live it, not just dream it!

4 Elms Court, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 REDUCED TO...

Feel like you are just about to give up on finding the ONE! The ONE that makes you feel like you are home the minute you walk in the front door! The ONE that ticks...

A RARE FIND !!

42 Yingani Road, Brooloo 4570

Residential Land 5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring ... $229,000

5 plus acres of natural beauty, with excellent soil, seasonal creek, spring fed pond in much sought after Mary Valley - 11 km from Imbil. * Ideal weekend retreat...

SURPLUS COUNCIL PROPERTY

1726 Sandy Creek Road, Downsfield 4570

Rural 1 1 $185,000

Available on 4047m2 is the unused Sandy Creek Hall. This is a lovely rural block with views out across the local countryside of rolling hills and farmland. The...

PRIVATE RECREATIONAL EQUESTRIAN PROPERTY!!

972 North Deep Creek Rd, North Deep Creek 4570

House 3 1 4 $579,000

15.05HA (45acs) set high amongst native forestry, this well-appointed property caters well for a family of horse riders. Stables, round yard, dressage arena...

tomorrow will be 2 late!

20 Davey Road, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $240,000!

Looking for just the perfect weekend getaway, an awesome house site, or great future investment? Then this is just the perfect property for all of the above and...

LARGE BLOCK + BEAUTIFUL HOME!!

43 Hidden Place, Curra 4570

House 4 2 2 $425,000

From the moment you enter this street you are surrounded by stylish homes!! Situated on 5,232m2 this beautiful quality built home has been outstandingly...

ORIGINAL QUEENSLANDER IN PRIME LOCATION!!

44 Lawrence Street, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 $295,000

Excellently maintained with fresh paint inside and out, beautifully presented and sensitively modernised this stately original is located within walking distance...

DEVELOPER LIQUIDATES LAST BLOCK

106 Glenbar Road, The Palms 4570

Residential Land Situated perfectly in a quiet area, only a short drive to local ... $109,000

Situated perfectly in a quiet area, only a short drive to local shops, schools and showground is this gently sloping, selectively cleared 1 acre block with all...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public

2 exclusive estates transform entrance to Toowoomba

An artist's impression of the Three Burnage St development.Photo Contributed

Gold Coast-based developer Adam Webb is bankrolling the projects

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream