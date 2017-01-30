32°
FORECAST: Smooth and sunny sailing this week

Frances Klein
| 30th Jan 2017 7:29 AM
LEEROY TODD

MONDAY 7am:

IF IT'S a cool change you're wanting there is no real hope this week with top temperatures hovering around the mid-thirties.

A week of hot and sunny conditions and only a minimal chance of rain is forecast for the Gympie region.

Humidity will be at its highest for the week today - at a reasonably uncomfortable 50-60%, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster James Thompson said, in part due to easterly coastal winds.

As the week progresses the winds will turn to the north, Mr Thompson said, reducing the humidity but not the high temperatures, which are set to peak at 36 degrees on Thursday.

 

BRIGHT & SUNNY: Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone.
BRIGHT & SUNNY: Gympie's seven-day forecast, courtesy of Weatherzone. Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie forecast heat hot rain summer weather

