30°
Forecast predicts a comfortable Christmas

scott kovacevic
| 23rd Dec 2016 9:11 AM
Temperatures are expected to be on average over the Christmas weekend.
Temperatures are expected to be on average over the Christmas weekend.

ASIDE from some "annoying showers”, Gympie residents can look forward to a comfortable Christmas weekend.

According to the BOM forecast, Christmas Eve will see a maximum of 30 degrees with chance of a shower, while we can expect temperatures to reach 29 degrees on Christmas Day, although with scattered showers being much more likely.

Minimums for the weekend are expected to be 18 degrees on both days.

On the coast, we can expect easterly winds of about 10-15 knots tomorrow, and east to south-easterly winds on Christmas.

All in all, BOM forecaster Mark Trenorden said it was going to look a lot like our usual Christmas.

"Temperatures are going to be pretty close to average for the Christmas break with the onshore winds,” he said.

"If you're heading to the coast it'll be a little bit cooler.”

He said the combination of scattered showers and wind would mean people would be able to celebrate the holidays in comfort.

"It's not until the winds go around more to the north-east that you get those really humid, uncomfortable days.”

Conditions are expected to continue into Boxing day.

Gympie Times

Topics:  bom bureau of meteorology christmas weather

