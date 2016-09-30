26°
News

For Probus age is only a number

30th Sep 2016 3:00 PM
Probus regional liaison officer for the Wide Bay Pam Carlson is encouraging retired people to help the fight against ageism.
Probus regional liaison officer for the Wide Bay Pam Carlson is encouraging retired people to help the fight against ageism. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DODDERING, foolish, nosy, and absent-minded are some of the stereotypes commonly associated with ageing, and Gympie Probus wants to dispel this image as part of International Day of Older Persons tomorrow.

Probus regional liaison officer for Wide Bay Pam Carlson said it was important people recognise and challenge the traditional mindset people faced as they aged.

"There's life out there for aged people,” she said.

"They don't have to sit at home in their dressing gown and their fluffy slippers and say 'I'm getting old, there's nothing out there'.”

Probus has been operating in Gympie for more than 30 years, with a combined membership of more than 100 people across two clubs.

A member for 14 years, Ms Carlson said the group had given her a wonderful chance to open her world up to a range of fun new experience and meeting new people.

From sausage sizzles, coach tours and support groups, she said Probus offered a variety of activities for people who want to try new things in retirement. Inquiries phone 5482 7869 or 5486 7242 or visit the website probussouthpacific.org

Gympie Times
Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

A Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a house roof

For Probus age is only a number

Probus regional liaison officer for the Wide Bay Pam Carlson is encouraging retired people to help the fight against ageism.

Probus is asking retirees to help fight ageism.

Town planner Greg Martoo blasts Gympie town plan

CLARITY NEEDED: A veteran Gympie town planner says the Gympie region plan is too vague

Senior town planner says Gympie plan is too vague

Artists from around the state 'rush' to Gympie

RUSH OF ENTRIES: Gympie artist Ken Gailer's Evening Skies which won the Open Section of last year's Rush Art Competition. Come and see the winners along with the variety of subjects and mediums at this year's Rush Art Competition at the Gympie Regional Gallery from Wednesday, October 5 to Saturday, October 22.

What's happening at the Gympie Regional Gallery this week

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Men of League to tee-off on Sunday at Gympie Pines

TOUCH: Ashley Pearce gets some practice in before tomorrow's Men of League golf day.

Men of League golf day is on this Sunday at Gympie Pines

Latest deals and offers

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

Justin Bieber ordered to attend Miami deposition

JUSTIN Bieber has been ordered to travel to Miami for a deposition, regarding his bodyguard's alleged altercation with a photographer, within the next 30 days.

Sludge metal heaven served up across Australia

Black Rheno bring their stripped back sludge metal through regional Australia.

Black Rheno to hit a town near you

Prog metal upstarts to tour Australia

Caligulaâ€™s Horse, one of the countryâ€™s most exciting and innovative progressive bands, will hit the road for a national tour in November.

Australian prog masters announce national tour

Debra Messing wants to do a 'naughty' Will and Grace reunion

'Will & Grace' star Debra Messing wants a "naughty" reunion

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 'working on custody agreement'

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are thrashing out a custody agreement

10 of the worst wedding day disasters

Getting hitched without a hitch. That's the aim, right?

Trump's comments make light of statutory rape

Trevor Noah has gone to town on Donald Trump's sexism

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $309,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

CHARMING CLASSIC

23 Minya Road, The Palms 4570

House 3 1 2 $297,000

I would like present 23 Minya Road. This classic but modern Western Red Cedar property has lots of appealing features to offer. Positioned between the trees...

AT HOME IN THE MARY VALLEY

716 Kandanga Creek Rd, Kandanga Creek 4570

House 4 1 2 $595,000

All the hard works done, this beautiful property of 12.01ha (almost 30 acres) has a huge well-appointed home, two sheds, large dam and fully fenced. The house is a...

GOOMBOORIAN 1 ACRE

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $160,000

Lovely 1 acre block in the sought after area of Goomboorian. Beautiful red soil, a brand new American barn shed has just been erected with power hooked to the shed...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE OR INVESTMENT

Unit 3 6 Louisa Street, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $190,000

Want to find a property that you can afford without breaking the bank account? Then this great lifestyle opportunity is perfect for you to downsize too or invest...

BUILT TO LAST

10A Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $230,000

This well-kept brick home has just hit the market. The home boosts three good sized bedrooms, an office/sewing room or an option of a 4th bedroom and...

MODERN COMFORTS WITH CHARACTER CHARM

10a Louisa Lane, Gympie 4570

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

If modern comfort with that character filled warmth that only a post war home or Queenslander can provide is what you are looking for, then this is the home for...

LIFESTYLE BLOCK IN GREAT LOCATION

63 Grecian Bends Road, Greens Creek 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $130,000

Imagine the lifestyle here. Located just minutes from Gympie on the popular Eastern side of town is this 1.5 ac (6,011sqm) block of land awaiting the new owner to...

OPPORTUNITY FOR HIGH RAINFALL LUSH ACREAGE!!

26 Harris Road, Wilsons Pocket 4570

House 4 1 2 $499,000

Oh Wow. This beautiful lush property is situated on the Eastern side of Gympie in the high rainfall area of Wilsons Pocket/Goomboorian. The highset home is...

High and Dry

50 Marco Polo Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 Offers over...

Tired of looking at properties that don't have exactly what you want? Well then, take the plunge and design your own home with everything you want in the place...

Builder and roofer are cleared in faded roof case

CLEARED: a Gympie builder has been cleared of blame for sunscreen damage to a roof.

Gympie builder cleared over sunscreen damage claim

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high