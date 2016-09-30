For Probus age is only a number

Probus regional liaison officer for the Wide Bay Pam Carlson is encouraging retired people to help the fight against ageism.

DODDERING, foolish, nosy, and absent-minded are some of the stereotypes commonly associated with ageing, and Gympie Probus wants to dispel this image as part of International Day of Older Persons tomorrow.

Probus regional liaison officer for Wide Bay Pam Carlson said it was important people recognise and challenge the traditional mindset people faced as they aged.

"There's life out there for aged people,” she said.

"They don't have to sit at home in their dressing gown and their fluffy slippers and say 'I'm getting old, there's nothing out there'.”

Probus has been operating in Gympie for more than 30 years, with a combined membership of more than 100 people across two clubs.

A member for 14 years, Ms Carlson said the group had given her a wonderful chance to open her world up to a range of fun new experience and meeting new people.

From sausage sizzles, coach tours and support groups, she said Probus offered a variety of activities for people who want to try new things in retirement. Inquiries phone 5482 7869 or 5486 7242 or visit the website probussouthpacific.org