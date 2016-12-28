Fly safely or risk huge fines: CASA

Drone operators need to adhere to the rules or face massive fines.

CHRISTMAS holiday drone flyers are being warned to follow the mandatory safety rules at all times or face hefty fines.

Thousands of new drone pilots are launching their aircraft this week and safety must come first.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority's Peter Gibson says drones were a very popular Christmas present in 2016 and are more fun to fly than ever before.

"CASA wants people to have fun flying their drone but we need the fun to be safe,” Mr Gibson said.

"There are penalties for breaking the drone rules, with fines of up to $9000.”

Pilots must stay more than 30m away from other people, never fly around crowds or groups of people and keep their drone in sight at all times and immediately ground their drone if they see a low flying aircraft.