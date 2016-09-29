Flashback to what made the news in your Gympie Times

25°
Taken from the files of The Gympie Times by Lenore Tonks | 29th Sep 2016 10:00 AM
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 1989: The charred remains of the Rainbow Beach General Store's stock room after fire destroyed the rear of teh building on the weekend.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 1989: The charred remains of the Rainbow Beach General Store's stock room after fire destroyed the rear of teh building on the weekend. THE GYMPIE TIMES FILES

25 years ago

A CEDAR Pocket woman has started a unique rural education centre which she set up specifically to help students in the Cooloola area. Evlyne Roullet recently opened the farm, which she named L'Astragale, which in French means support. Situated on the boundary of Widgee and Noosa Shire the new farm is open to the public as well as helping students find out how ecosystems work. This gives the public a chance to get away from the hustle of the city and be in the country for a day according to Ms Roullet. The students are asked questions about the farm and then have to explain things which they saw during the day.There is one major difference between this getaway farm and others as it has four special attractions, all camels. Ms Roullet bought the camels in October last year at an auction at Laurie Howard's Brooloo property.

GYMPIE'S solicitors have rallied behind a proposal to increase the legal profession's contribution to Legal Aid. The solicitors met with Queensland Law Society president Ray Rinaudo in Gympie on Friday to discuss the proposal. Legal Aid in Queensland is mainly funded by the interest received from solicitor's trust accounts and cash grants from the Federal Government. Mr Rinaudo said that the Queensland Law Society was looking at a scheme whereby solicitors who undertook legal work would provide some pro bono services to Legal Aid.

50 years ago

A FARMER, Victor Evans Allen, 28 years, married of Cedar Pocket who was pinned under an overturned tractor blew the horn continuously to alert his wife of his plight. He is in hospital in a serious condition with a fractured pelvis. Allen had been ploughing on his Cedar Pocket farm on Saturday and was returning about 5.45pm when the tractor rolled over on a slope. He was able to reach the horn and his wife heard it at the farm house about 400 metres away. Neighbouring farmers helped to free Allen and he was taken by ambulance to the General Hospital.

THIRTEEN new records were established and three records equalled at the Gympie zone primary school sports last Friday. B. Lee of One Mile was outstanding in the three events he contested setting two new records in the 100 yards sprint for 12 years in 12.8 secs, senior long jump 14ft. 3 ¾ inches, and equalling the record in the senior high jump (4ft.6inches). L. Tatnell (Gympie East) was also outstanding establishing two new junior high and long jump records. She also came second in her third event.

100 years ago

OWING to retrenchment in the Postal Department there will be a reduction in mail services between Brisbane, Gympie, Maryborough and Nanango. There will be only one intermediate station mail per day, the midday mail having been cancelled. The mails to Gympie and Maryborough from Brisbane will remain as before.

NEWS was received on Tuesday by cable that Private M.E. Caulfield has been wounded in the right arm.

One of his brothers Jim who joined the remount section has returned to Queensland and a younger brother is now in camp at Enoggera. They are the sons of Mr Caulfield of Woolooga.

MESSRS P.J. O'Connor (Gympie) and W.E. Horspill (Widgee) have passed the local medical test as recruits for the A.I.F.

