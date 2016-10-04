Five things you may not know about Gympie

Celebrity chef Matt Golinski is a food ambassador for the Gympie region, which has rich and productive agricultural and rural industries.

1. POPULATION: The population of the Gympie region is 48,681 according to 2015 data. The average annual population growth for the region from 2010 to 2015 was 1%. Australia's national population growth is 1.5%.

2. GRP: The Gross Regional Product of the region is $2 billion, according to latest figures.

3. JOBS: There were 19,219 people employed in the first quarter of 2016. In the March quarter, Gympie had an unemployment rate of 8.5% compared to the Wide Bay unemployment rate of 8.9% and the national unemployment rate of 6%.

4. INCOME: Income per capita is $19,859 (measured by total income based on ATO returns divided by estimated resident population). The Queensland income per capita is $30,596 and Australia-wide it is $31,968.

5. BUSINESS NUMBERS: There are 4272 businesses in the Gympie region (according to 2015 data), 2.5% more than in 2014.