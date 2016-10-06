30°
Five of the best super smoothies

6th Oct 2016 8:00 AM

SUPER smoothies are all the rage, and there is a reason why. They're delicious, nutritious and easy as!

To celebrate our latest digital subscriptions offer - where you can get a FREE NutriBullet - we've pulled together five amazing super smoothie recipes you must try.

Just pick your flavour and put all the ingredients into your NutriBullet and blend it up!

Berry Frost

High in antioxidants and potassium, this berry delight is a great smoothie to kick-start your morning.

INGREDIENTS

1 handful blueberries

1 handful raspberries

2 tbsp natural yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp linseeds (soaked in water)

1/2 banana

1/2 cup coconut water

Go nuts

This dreamy, creamy drink combines three of the best flavours - chocolate, banana and coconut. Need we say more?

INGREDIENTS

1/2 handful of mixed almonds, hazelnuts, cashews

2-3 dates

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 banana

1 tsp cocoa

Top up with coconut water

Detox blast

Feeling a little tired or run-down after a big weekend? Get this Detox Blast into you and you'll feel replenished and back to your usual self.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 medium avocado

1 stalk celery

1/2 cup strawberries

1/2 beetroot

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp coconut oil

Ice cubes

To max line coconut water

Blast off

This vegie delight is a little light, a little spicy and a lot delicious.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup spinach

1 large tomato

1/2 stalk celery

1/2 carrot

1/2 capsicum

1/4 small onion

Juice of a quarter of a lime

2 sprigs parsley

To max line water

You are my sunshine

This zingy immune booster is one to ward off colds and flu with a solid dose of vitamin C.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 carrot

1 orange

1/4 green apple

1/4 red apple

Juice of a quarter of a lemon

1 small piece of fresh ginger

1 tsp honey

1/4 cup water

Gympie Times
