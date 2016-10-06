Five of the best super smoothies

SUPER smoothies are all the rage, and there is a reason why. They're delicious, nutritious and easy as!

Berry Frost

High in antioxidants and potassium, this berry delight is a great smoothie to kick-start your morning.

INGREDIENTS

1 handful blueberries

1 handful raspberries

2 tbsp natural yoghurt

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp linseeds (soaked in water)

1/2 banana

1/2 cup coconut water

Go nuts

This dreamy, creamy drink combines three of the best flavours - chocolate, banana and coconut. Need we say more?

INGREDIENTS

1/2 handful of mixed almonds, hazelnuts, cashews

2-3 dates

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 banana

1 tsp cocoa

Top up with coconut water

Detox blast

Feeling a little tired or run-down after a big weekend? Get this Detox Blast into you and you'll feel replenished and back to your usual self.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 medium avocado

1 stalk celery

1/2 cup strawberries

1/2 beetroot

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp coconut oil

Ice cubes

To max line coconut water

Blast off

This vegie delight is a little light, a little spicy and a lot delicious.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup spinach

1 large tomato

1/2 stalk celery

1/2 carrot

1/2 capsicum

1/4 small onion

Juice of a quarter of a lime

2 sprigs parsley

To max line water

You are my sunshine

This zingy immune booster is one to ward off colds and flu with a solid dose of vitamin C.

INGREDIENTS

1/4 carrot

1 orange

1/4 green apple

1/4 red apple

Juice of a quarter of a lemon

1 small piece of fresh ginger

1 tsp honey

1/4 cup water

