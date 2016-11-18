Five fantastic things to do this weekend

1. Cutest show on four legs

MORE than 50 dogs will put their best paw forward as they take to the ring in this Saturday's dog sports show at the Gympie Showgrounds at 11am-12pm.

The event, hosted by Gympie Dog Obedience Club, will showcase a variety of breeds and offer show-goers the chance to visit the dog pavilions and chat with breeders, as well as see the competition.

The dogs will compete in Rally O, agility and jumping events.

Dogs Queensland General Manager, Rob Harrison, said the dog show is an important event in a pedigree dog owner's calendar.

Call 0415 568 871 for more information.

2. Twilight markets

WITH Christmas fast approaching, the Twilight Suitcase Market has come at the perfect time for Gympie shoppers to find a unique, locally-made gift for a loved one.

The event kicks off at 4pm tonight, and offers vintage and artisan handcrafts, live entertainment, and food and drink stalls.

Market shoppers can also take the chance to see the Hi Artowrks exhibition by Gympie youth, with the last day of the exhibition falling on market day.

Where: Gympie Regional Gallery

When: Today 4pm-7pm

Cost: Free entry

3. Get in the game

THE Gympie Jungle and the Gympie Library are both offering a fun-filled day of games to celebrate International Games Day today.

Gympie youngsters can be part of a worldwide celebration of fun as Gympie Libraries joins International Games Day @ Your Library.

Be part of a global sensation as libraries around the world offer up a free day of games.

Starting at 9am at the Gympie Library there will be games aplenty - from board games to robotics to TV games, and it is all free.

Then pick up the dice for an evening of board games at the Gympie Jungle's Boarding School from 6pm.

For more information on the library event phone 5481 0859, or call 5481 1290 for the Gympie Jungle event.

Where: Gympie Library, Gympie Jungle

When: Saturday November 19, 9am-12pm (Gympie Library) and 6pm-9pm (Gympie Jungle)

Cost: Free at library, $5 at Gympie Jungle (including access to play equipment, adults free)

4. Catch a movie

THIS weekend is a prime time to get your cinema fix before the school holiday rush.

The Harry Potter franchise spin-off, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, was released on Thursday, with plenty of sessions to accommodate any weekend schedule.

Hacksaw Ridge offers an emotive, unique war story, while The Accountant will entertain crime/drama genre lovers.

Kids can still catch the hilarious adventure comedy with a message in family-friendly film Storks, with one session still showing today after the movie was released last month.

Where: Gympie Cinemas

When: Visit www.gympiecinemas.com.au for session times

Cost: Tickets $10 (cash only, ATM in foyer)

5. Protect furry friends

GET your pet microchipped for the incredibly low price of $10 at PETstock's Great Microchip Blitz this weekend.

The service would usually cost pet owners $50-$75 at a vet clinic, excluding consultation fees.

Dogs, cats and small animals can be microchipped, but the event can't cater for horses, birds, livestock or reptiles.

Places are very limited, visit www.petstock.com.au to book.