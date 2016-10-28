31°
Five fantastic things to do this weekend

Francesca McMackin | 28th Oct 2016 3:09 PM
Lissa and Nee bring their high-energy show to Gympie this Saturday.
Lissa and Nee bring their high-energy show to Gympie this Saturday.

1. Lissa and Nee Nee's Space Adventure

YOUNGER music lovers will be able to take an out-of-this-world trip this weekend with Lissa and Nee Nee with show full of music, dancing, audience interaction and learning through play.

The high-energy duo will delight kids with their show of fun-filled jazz numbers, taking the audience on a journey of friendship and adventure.

The show, brought to Gympie as part of the Rush Festival, is perfect for families with kids aged from 0-8.

Visit rushfestival.com.au for more information and to buy tickets.

Where: Gympie Civic Centre

When: Saturday October 29 at 10am

Cost: $10 per person or $25 for family of four

2. Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular

IF YOU love creating beautiful things or just have an eye for great craftsmanship, don't miss the Gympie Rotary Quilt and Craft Spectacular in Gympie this weekend.

The two-day event will include a vintage and retro fashion parade, workshops, demonstrations and displays, as well as markets with plenty of great bargains.

Where: The Pavilion at Gympie Showgrounds.

When: Saturday 9.30-4pm, Sunday 9.30-3pm.

Cost: $5 entry each day.

3. Meet author Karen Foxlee

ACCLAIMED local author Karen Foxlee has won the Queensland Premiers Literary Award, the Dobbie Award and the Commonwealth Writers Prize.

Her novels The Anatomy of Wings and The Midnight Dress, along with her first children's book Ophelia and the Marvellous Boy, have achieved international recognition.

Now you can meet and hear Karen at the launch of her newest title for younger readers - A Most Magical Girl.

Attendance is free, with bookings essential.

Phone the library on 5481 0859 or email library@gympie.qld.gov.au to book your place.

Where: Gympie Library.

When: Saturday October 29, 10am.

Cost: Free.

4. VanderAa ready to rock the Royal

THE Royal Hotel is set to rock tomorrow night, with recent Triple J Unearthed stars VanderAa back in Gympie and ready to go.

With their E.P. Red Hot Go set for release in January, the band told The Gympie Times they were eager to share their excitement and success with their fans.

Where: The Royal Hotel, lounge bar.

When: Saturday 10pm-1am.

Cost: Cover charge $5 after 10pm.

5. Latest gallery exhibition

PETER Rowe's latest collection Take a Seat will have its official launch at the Gympie Regional Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon.

The exhibition uses the concept of chairs as a metaphor for the support, family gatherings, comfort, home and relaxation that enables the artist to fulfil his dreams for which he is extremely grateful.

The official opening will start at 1pm with guest opening speaker Sharon Bourke, followed by a floor talk with Peter Rowe. Complimentary refreshments will be on offer, with a cash bar available.

The exhibition will be available for viewing in Gallery Three from October 26-November 19.

Where: Gympie Regional Art Gallery.

When: Saturday October 29 from 1pm.

Cost: Free.

Gympie Times
