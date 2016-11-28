First upgrade a hit on Smithfield St

Megan (left) and Diane Spencer take a break to enjoy the first stage of the Smithfield St upgrade.

THE majority of the first stage of the Smithfield St facelift is finished, and businesses and residents are thrilled with the result.

"It's brilliant,” said Phill Elliott, owner of the Happy Yak fresh food and gelato bar, one of the businesses affected by the construction.

"We're glad it's done.

"The Happy Yak is happy.”

Expected to be finished in mid-December, the initial stage - which includes an increased al fresco space, installation of a bench and the planting of several trees - has been completed more than two weeks ahead of schedule.

During construction, Mr Elliott and his wife Kylie were one of a number of businesses who were feeling the impact of the construction zone outside of their premises.

He said customers at the time were very supportive of their concerns, and also of the business itself.

"They empathised with us at the time,” he said.

Mrs Elliott was also happy with the final outcome of the upgrade.

While the work had initially made business harder, she said the end result had made up for their concerns.

"Our business has increased as it should have done in October and we're now back on track,” she said.

"It's impact was absolutely immediate.”

Staff at Panini's cafe are also excited by the completed upgrade, saying it adds a wonderful atmosphere to the area.

"It looks a lot nicer. I think it's good,” Tammara Walker said.

Susan Dowdell echoed her thoughts.

"It's much prettier than what it was,” Ms Dowdell said.

"The staff in general believes it works well.”

According to Gympie Regional Council, a number of street furniture items are to still to be installed, including a drinking fountain, bike rack and bins, and the existing seat will be swapped for a new one next year.

Construction crews will not return until after the Christmas period, with stage two expected to begin in February.

Several retail incentive programs are planned to help reduce disruption during future works.